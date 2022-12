Cllr. Jim Codd, Harry, Bobby and Sophie Kehoe, New Ross and Orla and Martin Pender at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Jackie Fgan (IFA), Se. Malcolm Byrne and Veronica O'Mahoney at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Bridín, Ava Mai and Patrick Murphy, Clonroche at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Paul, Rosie, John and Aoibhín Duggan, Blackwater at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Ciara Aand Holly Byrne, Adamstown at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

The Crean family, Tom, Sarah, Camille, Joshua and James, from Monamolin visiting Santa at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Nathan Redmond and Ciara O'Sullivan at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Siona Nolan, and Quinn and Faye Wadding-Nolan, Monageer at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Shauna Osbourne, Amber, Taylor and Patrick Cahill, Enniscorthy visiting Santa at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Doireann, Brendan and Cait Fitzgerald, Davidstown at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

The Farrell family, Larry, Roisin, Matthew and Michelle, from Half Way House, Bunclody visiting Santa at the Live Crib held at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

Crowds flocked to the live crib in Enniscorthy over the Christmas season. The crib is always a big hit with young and old.

Photos by John Walsh.