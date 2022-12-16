Wexford

Pictures from the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party

Bobby English, Jimmy Furlong and Paddy Quigley attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
From left: Mickie Cullen, Joan Carter, Irene Mckeown, Noreen Lyng and Mary Stafford attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
Peggy O&rsquo;Grady, Betty Reville and May Doyle attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
Margaret Quigley, Mary Furlong and Lilly English attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
Brenda Foley, Tommy Colfer and Lylia Colfer attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
Kathleen O&rsquo;Sullivan, Kitty Doyle, Claire Wall and Catherine Wall attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
Angela and Tony Howlett attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand
Anne and Kay Jordan attended the Newbawn Senior Citizens Party at the Horse and Hound. Expand

