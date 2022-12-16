Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.3°C Dublin

Pictures from the CBS Market Day

Tomas Foran and Ciaran Delaney. Expand
Alex Murphy, Dylan Nolte, Jayden Morrissey and Daniel Stedhan at St. Mary's CBS Market Day held in the school. Expand
John Kavanagh and Fionn Nolan. Expand
Jack Redmond, Patryk Tauroginski and Szymon Kondratowicz. Expand
Loughlin O'Neill, Cillian Walsh and Dylan Grant. Expand
Conal Lawlor, Owen Kenny and Erikas Seselskis. Expand
Oisin Cloke Rochford, Sean Downes and Kyle Curran. Expand

Close

Tomas Foran and Ciaran Delaney.

Tomas Foran and Ciaran Delaney.

Alex Murphy, Dylan Nolte, Jayden Morrissey and Daniel Stedhan at St. Mary's CBS Market Day held in the school.

Alex Murphy, Dylan Nolte, Jayden Morrissey and Daniel Stedhan at St. Mary's CBS Market Day held in the school.

John Kavanagh and Fionn Nolan.

John Kavanagh and Fionn Nolan.

Jack Redmond, Patryk Tauroginski and Szymon Kondratowicz.

Jack Redmond, Patryk Tauroginski and Szymon Kondratowicz.

Loughlin O'Neill, Cillian Walsh and Dylan Grant.

Loughlin O'Neill, Cillian Walsh and Dylan Grant.

Conal Lawlor, Owen Kenny and Erikas Seselskis.

Conal Lawlor, Owen Kenny and Erikas Seselskis.

Oisin Cloke Rochford, Sean Downes and Kyle Curran.

Oisin Cloke Rochford, Sean Downes and Kyle Curran.

/

Tomas Foran and Ciaran Delaney.

enniscorthyguardian

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy