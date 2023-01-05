Pictures from Sarah Robinson’s memorial birthday swim at Ballymoney beach

A memorial swim held on Ballymoney Beach on Friday, December 30, was a fantastic success with over 200 people participating.
Sarah’s Birthday Dip was organised in memory of Sarah Robinson who passed away aged just 17, in 2019, from osteosarcoma.
The annual memorial dip was organised by her dad, David Robinson, who said it’s a way of celebrating Sarah’s birthday while also raising money for a good cause.
The money raised from the event goes towards the national Little Blue Heroes and this year’s swim raised in the region of €10,000, much to the delight of everyone concerned.