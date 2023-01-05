Pictures from Sarah Robinson’s memorial birthday swim at Ballymoney beach

beating the waves during 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Having a splashing time at 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Feeling the cold during 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paidí, Michael, Michéal and Sandra Bernie at 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Michael Hall and David Robinson at 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The sprint to the water for 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kadie Lloyd and Anna Hughes caught in a wave during 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ciarán Lynch, Michael Lynch, Padraig O'Donohoe and Jack Robinson were pictured at 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Courtown RNLI on standby during 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Massive turn out for 'Sarah's Birthday Dip' on Ballymoney Beach on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

A memorial swim held on Ballymoney Beach on Friday, December 30, was a fantastic success with over 200 people participating.

Sarah’s Birthday Dip was organised in memory of Sarah Robinson who passed away aged just 17, in 2019, from osteosarcoma.

The annual memorial dip was organised by her dad, David Robinson, who said it’s a way of celebrating Sarah’s birthday while also raising money for a good cause.

The money raised from the event goes towards the national Little Blue Heroes and this year’s swim raised in the region of €10,000, much to the delight of everyone concerned.