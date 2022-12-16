Pictures from Out and About in New Ross

Wexford
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Friday, 16 December 2022 | 1.3°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Elizabeth Donohoe from New Ross at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Aideen Doran from Kildare at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Issy Hodman from Gusserane and Sarah Carroll Morrissey from Cassagh at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Deirdre Roche from Slieverue at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Bernie Doyle from Taghmon at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Emma and Sinead McDonald from Terrerath at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Anne Keating form Keating Kakes at the Graiguenamanagh Christmas Market at Abbey Hall.
Doireann Rossitter at Our Lady of Lourdes TY Christmas Fair.
Aideen Doran from Kildare getting her face painted by Anne Kent from Ballylane at the Terrerath Craft Fair.
Emilia Toschek and Lea Schanne at Our Lady of Lourdes TY Christmas Fair.
Sarah Connell at the Our Lady of Lourdes TY Christmas Fair.
Ella Daly and Mollly Doyle at Our Lady of Lourdes TY Christmas Fair.
Helen Malone and Shona Flanagan at Our Lady of Lourdes TY Christmas Fair.
/
December 16 2022 11:45 AM
A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up