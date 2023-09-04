Pictures from Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball

Wexford

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Ola Murphy from Tullogher, Marita Kennedy from Tullogher, Ciara Mullally from Glenmore and Anna Phelan from Tullogher. Photo: Mary Browne

THE sixth year students of Our Lady of Lourdes looked elegant as they attended their debs ball in the Talbot Hotel.

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Morgan Ellis from Fethard and Katie English from Adamstown. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Abby Carthy-Walsh from Clonroche and Daniel Delaney from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Andrew Fitzpatrick from Hugginstown and Sadhbh McDonnell from Mullinavat. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Martia Kennedy from Tullogher and Sean Lanigan from Graignamanagh. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Finn Waters from Cushinstown and Aoife O’Brien from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Adam Walsh from New Ross and Abi Frisby from Mullinavat. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Ciara O’Shea from Ballykelly and Daniel Malone from Shanbogh. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Billy Byrne from Cushinstown and Ciara Kirwan from Rochestown. Photo: Mary Browne

Our Lady of Lourdes debs ball in the Talbot Hotel. From left: Morgan Ellis from Fethard, Katie English from Adamstown, Keela Cassin from New Ross and Sean Noonan from Fethard. Photo: Mary Browne

Photos by Mary Browne.