Pictures from Monageer-Boolavogue GAA club dinner dance

From left: Paddy Breen with Martin Breen, Denis Kinsella, Ann Kinsella and Rose Breen at the Monageer/Boolavogue GAA Dinner Dance in the Riverside Park Hotel.

The success of Monageer-Boolavogue GAA club was highlighted in exemplary fashion recently when the club held an awards night dinner dance.

The club Chairperson, Mylo Fenlon, said it was a great night with around 300 people in attendance.

Mylo complimented everyone in the community for their ongoing support of the club which he said it very much appreciated by all those involved with the organisation.

Around 170 medals were presented on the night to 77 players – many of whom are duel code sportspeople.

The medals were presented by the current manager of the Wexford Senior Football team, Cllr John Hegarty, who took delight in being in attendance to help celebrate the club’s success. The Chairperson of Wexford GAA, Micheál Martin, was also in attendance and spoke at the event. He praised the club on its success and highlighted the importance of GAA at grassroots level and noted the healthy state of the under age section of the club.

Keeping things local, music on the night was provided by the Heartbeats and Ed Rowsome compiled a video of shots from matches featuring past and current players, which was shown during the meal. The most recent success was in the 2022 Junior championship but medals were also presented for years that Covid prevented from being handed out.