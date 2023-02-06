Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Pictures from Grandparents’ Day at New Ross school

Cody Rossitor with his grandparents Ann and Tony Rossiter from Nash and Marian Rogers from Cork. Expand
The 3rd class pupils from Bunscoil Rís grandparents day. Expand
Zoe Connick with her grandparents Mary Wall and Gerard Connick and Susie Browne from New Ross. Expand
Colm Dreelan with his grandparents Emily Dreelan, Hugh and Gertie Byrne from New Ross. Expand
Jake Woodward with his grandparents Leslie and Ray Woodward from England. Expand
Luke cullen with his grandparents Paddy and Catherine Cullen from New Ross. Expand
Riley Murphy with his grandparents Lawrence and Freyda Murphy and Rod Proffeta from New Ross. Expand
Jacob Maczka with his mother Joanna. Expand
Lucy Tobin with her grandparents Padraic and Betty Burke from Galway. Expand
Carmel and Michael Grangel from New Ross with their grandaughter Saoire Barron. Expand
Joan Goggins with her grandmother Joan Goggins from New Ross. Expand
Mag Goggins with her grandmother Mary Goggins from New Ross. Expand
Kayden McDonald with his grandmother Liz O'Connor. Expand
Liam O'Gorman with his grandmother Phyllis O'Gorman from Foulksmills. Expand
Lauren Bolger with her grandmother Mary Bolger from New Ross. Expand

Close

Cody Rossitor with his grandparents Ann and Tony Rossiter from Nash and Marian Rogers from Cork.

Cody Rossitor with his grandparents Ann and Tony Rossiter from Nash and Marian Rogers from Cork.

The 3rd class pupils from Bunscoil Rís grandparents day.

The 3rd class pupils from Bunscoil Rís grandparents day.

Zoe Connick with her grandparents Mary Wall and Gerard Connick and Susie Browne from New Ross.

Zoe Connick with her grandparents Mary Wall and Gerard Connick and Susie Browne from New Ross.

Colm Dreelan with his grandparents Emily Dreelan, Hugh and Gertie Byrne from New Ross.

Colm Dreelan with his grandparents Emily Dreelan, Hugh and Gertie Byrne from New Ross.

Jake Woodward with his grandparents Leslie and Ray Woodward from England.

Jake Woodward with his grandparents Leslie and Ray Woodward from England.

Luke cullen with his grandparents Paddy and Catherine Cullen from New Ross.

Luke cullen with his grandparents Paddy and Catherine Cullen from New Ross.

Riley Murphy with his grandparents Lawrence and Freyda Murphy and Rod Proffeta from New Ross.

Riley Murphy with his grandparents Lawrence and Freyda Murphy and Rod Proffeta from New Ross.

Jacob Maczka with his mother Joanna.

Jacob Maczka with his mother Joanna.

Lucy Tobin with her grandparents Padraic and Betty Burke from Galway.

Lucy Tobin with her grandparents Padraic and Betty Burke from Galway.

Carmel and Michael Grangel from New Ross with their grandaughter Saoire Barron.

Carmel and Michael Grangel from New Ross with their grandaughter Saoire Barron.

Joan Goggins with her grandmother Joan Goggins from New Ross.

Joan Goggins with her grandmother Joan Goggins from New Ross.

Mag Goggins with her grandmother Mary Goggins from New Ross.

Mag Goggins with her grandmother Mary Goggins from New Ross.

Kayden McDonald with his grandmother Liz O'Connor.

Kayden McDonald with his grandmother Liz O'Connor.

Liam O'Gorman with his grandmother Phyllis O'Gorman from Foulksmills.

Liam O'Gorman with his grandmother Phyllis O'Gorman from Foulksmills.

Lauren Bolger with her grandmother Mary Bolger from New Ross.

Lauren Bolger with her grandmother Mary Bolger from New Ross.

/

Cody Rossitor with his grandparents Ann and Tony Rossiter from Nash and Marian Rogers from Cork.

newrossstandard

David Looby

‘Grandparents Day’ on Wednesday, January 25, was a cause for huge celebration in Bunscoil Rís this year.

The 3rd class year group hosted this auspicious occasion, comprising of Ms Brazil/Ms Harrington’s class, Ms Walsh’s class, Ms Murphy’s class and Ms O Shea’s class.

Each group created beautiful artistic displays ranging from banners, to collages, acrostic poems and an array of handwritten hearts bearing the names of their relatives.

The pupils sang two songs from their ‘Peace Proms’
repertoire which they will perform in Waterford on March 4. They recited an especially poignant poem dedicated to those grandparents who couldn’t be there and those deceased.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Monsignor McGrath and Ms King spoke to the children and audience. Prayers of the faithful were recited, all in honour of their grandparents near or far.

The day was topped off with a well-deserved treat for the children and teas and coffees for all. “Many thanks to all the staff who helped out and the grandparents and families that attended on the day
and of course a special
thanks to the children who made the day exceptional,” said deputy principal Niamh
King.

Privacy