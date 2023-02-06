Pictures from Grandparents’ Day at New Ross school

Carmel and Michael Grangel from New Ross with their grandaughter Saoire Barron.

Riley Murphy with his grandparents Lawrence and Freyda Murphy and Rod Proffeta from New Ross.

Luke cullen with his grandparents Paddy and Catherine Cullen from New Ross.

Colm Dreelan with his grandparents Emily Dreelan, Hugh and Gertie Byrne from New Ross.

Zoe Connick with her grandparents Mary Wall and Gerard Connick and Susie Browne from New Ross.

Cody Rossitor with his grandparents Ann and Tony Rossiter from Nash and Marian Rogers from Cork.

‘Grandparents Day’ on Wednesday, January 25, was a cause for huge celebration in Bunscoil Rís this year.

The 3rd class year group hosted this auspicious occasion, comprising of Ms Brazil/Ms Harrington’s class, Ms Walsh’s class, Ms Murphy’s class and Ms O Shea’s class.

Each group created beautiful artistic displays ranging from banners, to collages, acrostic poems and an array of handwritten hearts bearing the names of their relatives.

The pupils sang two songs from their ‘Peace Proms’

repertoire which they will perform in Waterford on March 4. They recited an especially poignant poem dedicated to those grandparents who couldn’t be there and those deceased.

Monsignor McGrath and Ms King spoke to the children and audience. Prayers of the faithful were recited, all in honour of their grandparents near or far.

The day was topped off with a well-deserved treat for the children and teas and coffees for all. “Many thanks to all the staff who helped out and the grandparents and families that attended on the day

and of course a special

thanks to the children who made the day exceptional,” said deputy principal Niamh

King.