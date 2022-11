At the Glynn Barntown Camogie Club 25 year anniversary dinner in Ferrycarig Hotel on Saturday night were Ciara Butler, Rachel Murphy and Rebecca Fanning

Anita Dennehy with Caoimhe Kehoe, Ailbhe Raftery and Clodagh White at the Glynn Barntown Camogie Club 25 year anniversary dinner in Ferrycarig Hotel on Saturday night.

Glynn Barntown Camogie Club swapped the sliothars for style on Saturday night as members past and present gathered to mark its 25th anniversary.

Ferrycarrig Hotel was the venue for an entertaining dinner dance to mark 25 years of Glynn Barntown Camogie Club, and if these pictures by Ger Hore are anything to go by, it was a night of high fashion and plenty of fun.