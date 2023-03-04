Wexford

Pictures from ‘exceptional’ photography exhibition in Wexford County Hall

Photographic work from ten community groups from across Co Wexford exhibited

The Monageer Parish Grotto Group attended the Innovative Community Engagement project in which ten community groups and various disability groups took part. Expand
Enniscorthy Municipal District is represented by Bunclody Day Care Centre and Kiltealy Community Development Association. Expand
The Rosslare Municipal District is represented by Our Lady&rsquo;s Island Community Development Association and the Rosslare Community &amp; Sports Centre. Expand
Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District is represented by Ballycanew-Ballyoughter CDA, Ballycanew Men&rsquo;s Shed, Gorey Rangers AFC and Monageer Parish Grotto Group. Expand
Gorey Rangers AFC at the Innovative Community Engagement project in which ten community groups and various disability groups took part. Expand
The Borough District of Wexford is represented by the Love Redmond Park group. Expand
New Ross Municipal District is represented by Raheen Family Resource Centre. Expand
Our Lady&rsquo;s Island Community Development Association. Expand
From left: George Lawlor Cathaoirleach with Páid Bates from SkyPix, Minister Anne Rabbitte, Caroline Horan Access and Eamonn Hore, Wexford Co Council at The Advanced Digital Access Participation Project virtual tours and QR Codes, especially for the five heritage sites at County hall. Expand
Ballycanew Men&rsquo;s Shed. Expand
Bunclody Day Care Centre. Expand
Liam Breen from St. Aidan's services in Gorey with Minister Anne Rabbitte. Expand
Minister Anne Rabbitte and Caroline Horan from the Access Team. Expand

David Looby

Wexford County Hall was transformed with an impressive display of photographic works from successful projects carried out under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund.

75,000 was spent achieving fantastic displays from projects from throughout Co Wexford to ensure participation and access for all.

Minister Rabbitte attended the Innovative Community Engagement (ICE) photographic exhibition and the showcase of ADAPP.

ICE is a countywide project in which ten community groups and various disability groups took part. The community groups involved are: Bunclody Day Care Centre, Kiltealy CDA, Ballycanew-Ballyoughter CDA, Ballycanew Men’s Shed, Gorey Rangers AFC, Monageer Parish Grotto Group, Raheen Family Resource Centre, Rosslare Community & Sports Centre, Our Lady’s Island CDA and Love Redmond Park.

Minister Rabbitte said: “I was particularly impressed by the innovative approach by Wexford County Council in delivering on the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund. The Access Team were visionary in their approach, to actively engage and support communities to get involved, and the resulting outcome produced by the communities is exceptional.”

The Advanced Digital Access Participation Project featured virtual tours and QR Codes, most notably for the five heritage sites.

“This takes participation to the next level in providing access for people regardless of their ability. Now everyone has the opportunity to look over the wall.”

She praised the collaboration of departments within Wexford County Council to develop this project, the progressive thinking and the use of technology to evolve inclusion and participation.

The Access Team, led by Caroline Horan, were visionary in their approach to actively engaging and supporting communities to get involved, the minister said.

Council Cathaoirleach George Lawlor, who officiated at the event, said: “I am delighted that our hugely progressive Access Section was able to work and assist these great community groups with these projects. ICE will be hugely impactful on the lives of so many people in these areas and the collaboration between Wexford County Council and the ten groups involved shows a real commitment to making a real difference to inclusion in our great county.”

The diverse range of projects undertaken by these groups was reflected in the exhibition on the evening. The photographs bore testament to the work and the level of engagement that each of the communities put in, to ensure inclusive and accessible facilities are provided for all.

