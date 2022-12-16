Pictures from events across Wexford

Wexford
Nayara Soares with William and Jonah at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival in the Wexford Art Centre at the FDW and Direct Provision Residents African Feast.
Christophe and Oona Colin at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival.
Reverend Norman McCausland and Fr Jim Finn PP cut the christmas cake at the Crossabeg Senior Citizen's Party on Sunday afternoon in Ferrycarrig Hotel.
Cllr Maura Bell Mayor, Borough District of Wexford with Joy, Devine and Praise Igbinoba at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival.
Gillian Hearn, Margaret Ennis, Tom Ennis and Ella O'Connor at the Crossabeg Senior Citizen's Party on Sunday afternoon in Ferrycarrig Hotel.
Sharon Odhimbo, Britany Odhiambo and Coleen Tschan at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival.
From left: Pearl Mafoko with Deirdre Baker, Praise Igbinoba, Cllr Maura Bell Mayor, Borough District of Wexford, Aisling Wallace and Joyce Akama at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival.
Some of the teachers showing off their Christmas jumpers at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
Bernie O'Brien and Noma Mpofu at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival.
Gabriel Maksimiuk, Kyle Connolly and Josh Frayne selling phone cases at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
Pearl Mafoko with Anaya and Rosemary at the Frederick Douglass Civil Rights Festival.
From left: James Browne, Josh Cullen, Charlie Ellard, Sam Clancy and Marty Devereux, the Wexford Winners at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
Luke Molloy and Danny Mallon selling cakes at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
Robert Casey and Jack Robinson selling waffles at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
From left: Brendan Roche, Claire Dwyer, Kathleen Roche, Paddy Dwyer and Margaret McCormack attended the Crossabeg Senior Citizen's Party on Sunday afternoon in Ferrycarrig Hotel.
Nuala Berney, Theresa Byrne and Bernadette Berney at the Crossabeg Senior Citizen's Party on Sunday afternoon in Ferrycarrig Hotel.
Patricia McDonald, Claire Miller and Liz McDonald attended the Crossabeg Senior Citizen's Party on Sunday afternoon in Ferrycarrig Hotel.
From left: Alex Byrne, Jack Swan, Louis Carr, Ollie Smith and Ian O'Reilly with their company Fire Frames at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
Josh Franey, Michael McMahon and Troy Sinnott selling cakes at the Wexford CBS Secondary School Christmas Fair on Friday.
December 16 2022 11:43 AM
