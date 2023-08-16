Wexford

Photos show festival fun at Wexford’s Min Ryan Park as thousands of music lovers attend Park Live

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Shauna Ryan, Sarah Nolan, Eve Rochford, Cassie Murphy and Aine Cotter

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Janet Kehoe, Denise Cooney, Niamh Kehoe, Annie Parle and Aideen Doyle

Gavin James on stage at Park Live in Wexford's Min Ryan Park on Friday night.

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Adam Carroll and Amy Wheeler

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Paul Breen, Emma Breen and Gillian Meyler

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Emily Bhelan, Suzie Aylward and Kelly O'Rourke

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Sean Hayes, Jim Gahan, James Pender, Liam Roche, Rebecca Gahan and Keith Gahan

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Kerry Murphy and TJ Kavanagh

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Elisha and John Donovan

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Bronagh Burke, Kevin Burke, Jimmy Heavey and Geraldine Heavey

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Leanne White, Avril Cox, John Rooney, Mairead Sinnott and Edel Sinnott

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Cassie Kirwan and Jackie O'Brien

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Back; Robert Roche and Katie Doyle Front; Eddie, Maria and Anna Doyle

Enjoying themselves at Park Live in Min Ryan Park on Saturday evening were Cora Banville, Jodi Murphy, Catherine Hayes, Alisha Deery and Bronagh Howlin

Pádraig Byrne
Wexford People

The festival feeling was well and truly evident at Wexford’s Min Ryan Park over the weekend as thousands of music lovers made their way to two of the biggest gigs the county has seen in recent times.

With last year’s inaugural Park Live Festival seeing the likes of The Coronas, The Stunning and The 2 Johnnies taking to the stage, it was going to take some following. However, on the first of two weekends, Gavin James and The Whistlin’ Donkeys did not disappoint as the park was hopping on both nights.

While there were some concerns around the weather, the Gods largely smiled on the huge shows and the crowds on each night were in fine voice as they embraced a summer festival feeling that’s still new to Wexford.

At Gavin James, there was a wonderful family-friendly atmosphere as people of all ages joined him in singing his impressive catalogue of hits, along with some brand-new material.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys certainly brought the energy and captured the full attention of the crowd with everything from a stirring sing-along rendition of the ballad ‘Grace’ to ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ and a thumping cover of the dance classic ‘Maniac 2000’.

If there was any doubt that the crowd was impressed, there was further evidence in the fact that the last few remaining tickets for their October date at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival sold out within hours of them concluding their Park Live set.

"Genuinely, we had such a great atmosphere on both nights,” said organiser Brian Byrne. “It was electric. Speaking to Gavin James afterwards, he said he absolutely loved the show and the crowd loved him.

"What was great on that night was having over 400 kids there too. It was a real family-friendly atmosphere. There are so many young people that are really into their music and I think it’s really important that they get to experience music in a live setting beyond Spotify. I think there’s an onus on us to make live shows accessible to all ages because these young people are the audiences of the future.”

Similarly, Brian was delighted with The Whistlin’ Donkeys show.

"Saturday was even busier,” he said. “We had a lovely lively crowd and The Whistlin’ Donkeys are one of the most popular acts in the country right now, so we were delighted to have them.”

With one more sold-out show set to take to the Park Live stage this Saturday, Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats, the organisers are grateful to everybody who has been so supportive of the festival.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to Wexford County Council for the use of the space and I’d also like to thank the residents of the area and the regular users of the park for their understanding. Everybody has been very supportive and there’s been a lot of wonderful feedback about the park from people who are maybe attending the gigs from outside of the area.”

Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats will get the party going at the park on Saturday with gates open from 6 p.m. People are encouraged to come early and make the most of the evening with support on the night from Jen Payne and Welshy.