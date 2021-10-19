‘Phenomenal’ Wexford rally roars to life, drawing huge crowds to New Ross

(From left) Caoimhe Bradley from Kilane, Molly Delaney from Oldross and Leah Delaney from Galbally before the Wexford rally ceremonial start on the quay in New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

Leon O’Brien and Ian McManus from New Ross before the Wexford rally ceremonial start on the quay in New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

(From left) Brian, Aaron and Elaine Kirwan from Adamstown before the Wexford rally ceremonial start on the quay in New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

( From left) Sophie, John and Frankie Stafford from Clonard before the Wexford rally ceremonial start on the quay in New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

(From left) Shauna Walsh, Kelly Cullen, Ava O’Leary, Denise O’Connor and Dillon Cullen from New Ross before the Wexford rally ceremonial start on the quay in New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

The roar of engines signalled the arrival of a stage rally in New Ross last weekend, as crowds gathered to watch big name drivers compete for honours.

The town was buzzing on Saturday and Sunday as hundreds of people turned out to catch a glimpse of the biggest motorsport event in the region – the 2021 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally – hosted in New Ross for the first time in decades.

The competitors started arriving at the Albatros facility from early on Saturday morning and headed out to familiarise themselves with the shakedown and two special stages which had been set out for them by Clerk of the Course Pat O’Dowd and his organising committee in Wexford Motor Club.

The shakedown stage was a new addition to rally events for this year and was introduced to allow the competitors a soft return to competitive action with most having been away from the sport for almost two years. It consisted of 4km mini-stage that could be traversed up to three times and was a big hit with drivers.

The stage got under way at 2 p.m. and, for the next three hours, spectators were treated to non-stop action. With the cars arriving in no particular order, no one wanted to leave for fear of missing out on seeing their favourite driver.

Most were there to see 2019 winner James Stafford who had another local man Enda Kennedy on the notes but, of course, there was also huge interest in a certain young man by the name of Craig Breen who has just signed a two-year contract with M-Sport and was competing in one of two Historic Spec Subaru Legacy’s that were entered for the event.

Saturday evening saw the crews make their way to the Dunbrody Centre on the quay in New Ross for the ceremonial start where the huge crowds were treated to a fantastic display of modern and older generation rally cars and were given the opportunity to have a chat and a photo taken with their favourite drivers and see the cars up close.

Wet conditions greeted the competitors on Sunday morning as the crews left Parc Ferme for the first of six special stages and with reports coming back that the stages were extremely slippery.

Huge crowds descended on the stages to witness the battle ahead and it was Welshman Meirion Evans who was quickest out of the blocks on stage one in his VW Polo R5, just 2.3 seconds quicker than Daniel Cronin’s Fiesta R5 with the Hyundai R5 of Josh Moffett (with local man Andy Hayes on the notes) just 0.3 seconds back in third. Craig Breen clocked fourth fastest in his Subaru Legacy with James Stafford and Enda Kennedy having a cautious start in the Darrian, managing just tenth fastest, which left him 20.8 seconds off the lead.

As the cars rolled up the end of the last stage for what had been a fantastic day’s rallying, it was Josh Moffett and Wexford Motor Club Member Andy Hayes who were crowned the winners of the 2021 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.

Meirion Evans finished second with Daniel Cronin taking the third step on the podium. Enda O’Brien and John Butler finished an excellent fourth with James Stafford and Enda Kennedy ending the day in fifth. David Kelly and Dean O’Sullivan finished sixth with Gary Kiernan getting the better of his Class 14 counterpart Ed O’Callaghan in seventh and eighth. Steve Wood ended the day in ninth with the Fiesta R5 of David Condell rounding out the Top 10. Craig Breen and Mikie Galvin took the win in the Historic Class from Alan Ring and Adrian Deasy with Garth Lloyd and Wyn Thomas third. In the Junior Class, it was Jack and Sean Brunton who came out on top over Ken Power and Andrew McCormack in second, and John Michael Kennelly and Eoin Corcoran in third place.

Winners on the day Included: James Stafford/Enda Kennedy Class 14, Conor Moore/Leo Tector Class 20, Tomas O'Rourke/Tomas Scallan Class 4,Brian Kirwan/Elaine Kirwan Class 9, Seamus Grady/Colin O'Toole Class 12, Chris Lacey/Ryan Power Class 10, Craig Breen/Mikie Galvin Class 19.

The Chairperson of Wexford Motor Sport board of directors, Newbawn man Garry Bradley, said the event was a huge success, adding that there is a meeting next month to plan next year’s event.

"For me, it absolutely should be in New Ross next year. We want to make sure we are wanted first and if we feel we are welcome back again, we will come back.”

Next year is the organisation’s 50th in existence and will see the return of the two-day event.

Mr Bradley said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw all of the spectators on the stage.

“It was phenomenal; the numbers of spectators on the ditches; many of whom travelled across the country to be there. We had 104 finishers – more than started in Cork recently and more than we’ve had in Wexford in recent years.”

He said competitors loved the route, even though it was slippery from the weather and leaves falling.

"Nobody got seriously injured and every stage was finished. We had loads of class winners.”

He said: "Wexford Motor Club would like to express our thanks to our title sponsors Wexford VW, the Wexford local authorities, the local business community in New Ross, the residents on the stages, and the general public for making us feel so welcome, all the competitors and their crews for supporting our event and finally to all the marshals and volunteers, without whom we would not be in a position to run such a successful event.”