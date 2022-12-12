Pheme Glass’ love of writing leads to third book launch success in Wexford

Launch of Pheme Glass' s book "The Blossom or the Bole" Book 3 in Red Book, St Peter’s Square, on Friday evening. Wally O'Neill, Pheme Glass, Cllr George Lawlor Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council who launched the book and Alan Corcoran who did a interview with Pheme.

Launch of Pheme Glass' s book "The Blossom or the Bole" Book 3 in Red Book, St Peter’s Square, on Friday evening. L/r; Erin Whelan (Pheme's granddaughter), Shauna Whelan (Pheme's daughter), Pheme Glass, Cllr George Lawlor Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council who launched the book, Superintendent Denis Whelan (Pheme's Son In Law). and Alan Corcoran who did a interview with Pheme.

IT was a case of good things come in ‘threes’ for Omagh author, Pheme Glass, who launched her third book recently in Red Books, in Wexford town.

Pheme, whose son-in-law is Enniscorthy based Garda Superintendent Denis Whelan, loves coming to Wexford which is a place she always finds warm and welcoming.

She also has a particular fondness of Red Books, in St Peter's Square, and her book launch there followed on from another recent appearance when she contributed to the Red Book Litopera event organised as part of the fringe programme for this year's Wexford Festival Opera.

Pheme's new book, ‘The Blossom or the Bole, Book 3’, was launched by the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr George Lawlor.

No stranger to the creative arts himself, Cllr Lawlor said Pheme was an inspiring author and complimented her for being an extraordinary storyteller.

He highlighted how the new book was the third in a series for Pheme who only took up writing around 10 years ago. However, in the interim she has carved an enviable reputation for herself and that was something Cllr Lawlor also highlighted at the launch.

Among those in attendance at the launch were Pheme's daughter and grand-daughter who were delighted to be able to celebrate the launch with her.

Pheme’s love of writing was borne from a short story she wrote over a decade ago and which developed into a trilogy of books.

While the characters in her books are fictional, Pheme admitted that she is very attached to them, to the point that she said “they are real to me as my own family”.

Fans of Pheme’s two previous books will no doubt eagerly look forward to the continuation of the story of the Johnston and McGovern families in Glenelly Valley, County Tyrone.

Their story originated in the lead-up to the partition of Ireland and in the first two book Pheme provided insight into how the Home Rule Bill, World War 1, and the Easter Rising impacted on rural life and the families in that beautiful part of Tyrone.

In the new book readers will learn of the aftermath of events outlined in the first two with the story set against the factual backdrop of articles and narrative of local newspapers with regard to the war and activities of the Ulster Volunteer Force and the Irish Republican Brotherhood.

In a foreward to the book Belfast Telegraph journalist, author and actor, Ivan Little described Pheme as a “a publishing phenomenon” and anyone who reads her books will no doubt attest to that view.

‘The Blossom or the Bole Book 3’ is now available online at www.phemeglass.com and also from Red Books.