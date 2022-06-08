People and their pooches get on their feet in support of Ukraine

The annual NWSPCA dog walk fundraiser is always a firm favourite among two-legged and four-legged walkers alike, but this year’s event was particularly significant.

Not only did it mark the return of the fundraiser after a two-year hiatus, it also gave participants an opportunity to show their support and solidarity for people and pets fleeing the war in Ukraine.

"Pre-pandemic, this was an annual fundraising event for the NWSPCA. We obviously had to stop it during Covid. When we decided to resurrect it this year, we decided to do it for Ukraine. We were seeing all of the photos of Ukrainians carrying animals across the border and wanted to do what we could to help,” explained Chairperson of the NWSPCA, Joe Murray.

Over 30 dogs and many more humans stepped out to show their support at the 5km walk. Beginning at Maxi Zoo, where the participating pooches received goodie bags, they continued on to Kia Ora Mini Farm. It was there that they took a well-deserved water break before getting on their feet once again.

"We asked every participant to donate a minimum of €5. We made about €370 in total and we are going to top that up from some of our funds as well,” said Joe.

The money raised will be donated to an SPCA in Poland that supports Ukrainians who are fleeing the war with their pets.

This wasn’t the first time the charity decided to lend their support to the people and animals of Ukraine. Earlier in the year, they partnered with a courier company to send pet food to Poland. When this initiative was no longer possible, they decided to find a new way to help and thus, the dog walk fundraiser was born.