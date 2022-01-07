Patrick’s project highlights damage done to marine life

A Rosslare teenager has created an art exhibition which highlights an issue of growing concern for all those living in coastal communities. Patrick Roche is part of the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) group at Wexford Youthreach and for his project on a contemporary issue he chose to focus on the impact of ocean pollution on marine life across the world. During his research Patrick discovered instances of whales being washed up on beaches in places as far afield as Indonesia and Thailand, and closer to home in Italy and Scotland.

Regardless of where they were located, all the whales had one thing in common: they had each ingested kilos of plastic in the water which, ultimately led to their death. A dead sperm whale that washed up on a Scottish beach had more than 220 pounds of tangled netting, rope, plastic and other debris inside its stomach, according to a local whale research group. A pregnant whale washed up on the coast of Italy with 22kg of plastic inside its stomach with the foetus was in an advanced state of composition.

So, in conjunction with his engineering teacher Martin Wickham, Patrick decided to create something which would highlight the damage being done to whales and all sea-life. Using an angle grinder and a drill he welded and painted a metal whale which he depicted diving into a bed of plastic. So good was his project that it was proudly on display at Wexford Library during the festive period, a fitting tribute for a piece of art which underlines the importance of protecting our marine environment.