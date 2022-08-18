Park Live Wexford gigs at Min Ryan Park: What you need to know

The Coronas will perform a sold-out show at Min Ryan Park in Wexford as part of the Park Live gigs there this weekend.

OVER 6,000 music lovers are set to descend on Wexford's Min Ryan Park over the course of this weekend as Lantern presents their hotly anticipated Park Live gigs.

Following on from the successful Home Stretch gigs at the park in September of last year, this year Lantern aims to bring that festival feeling to Wexford with live music over three nights.

Who's playing?

The gigs kick off on Friday night with a healthy dose of 90s nostalgia as The Stunning, Something Happens and Mundy take to the stage. This is followed on Saturday night by a hugely anticipated Wexford return for The Coronas, while finally The 2 Johnnies & The Junior B All Stars close proceedings on Sunday night.

Can I still buy tickets?

There are still some tickets available for Friday night's gig with The Stunning. The Coronas on Saturday night is a complete sell-out, while a limited amount of tickets are still available to see The 2 Johnnies energetic and hilarious live show. Tickets can be purchased from Lantern.ie.

Is there an age limit?

Families are welcome to attend the gig with The Stunning on Friday night, but all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. The Coronas and 2 Johnnies gigs are strictly over 18s only.

Getting there:

Min Ryan Park is a 20 minute walk away from the town’s Main Street. Wexford Bus will be operating a shuttle bus service from Redmond Square in town with a drop off at Min Ryan Park for €2.50 (or €2 with a Leap card). Services will operate at 17.05, 17.25 and 17.40 with the pickup outside McCauleys. Wexford Bus will also operate a limited return bus to Redmond Square after the gigs for the same price.

For those driving, parking will be available in the Loreto School car park just beside the Min Ryan Park. The car park will open at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. sharp and parking will be on a first come first served basis with a €5 (cash only) donation to the school.

What time should I be there?

Gates open at 6 p.m. each evening with the show starting at 6.45 p.m. sharp. Things will conclude at 10.30 p.m. each night.

Prohibited items.

Bag checks will take place prior to entry of the event and concert goers are advised that they will not be allowed to bring umbrellas, fold-up chairs or bean bags, food, drinks, selfie-sticks or large recording equipment into the venue.

Facilities.

Park Live will have a full bar providing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Food trucks will also be in operation with ‘Garden of Vegan', ‘Burgertorium’,and Ice Cream Van and a tea/coffee dock providing plenty of options.

Accessibility.

The organisers aim to provide a safe and supportive gig experience for everybody. Accessible toilets will be available to use along with an accessible viewing platform to ensure that all attendees have a good view.