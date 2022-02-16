Parish choir sings for Bishop Nash in Bunclody Church

The Bunclody Parish Choir pictured with Bishop Ger Nash and Fr. Lar O'Connor after mass in Bunclody Church.

THE parish choir in Bunclody is widely known and highly regarded for the members’ professionalism and talent through performances at mass and ceremonies in Bunclody Church.

However, at one recent mass in the church the choir had an extra special viewer in attendance as Bishop Nash was present for the mass.

It was an extra special moment for the choir members who are delighted to be back in action again following the recent lifting of health and safety restrictions.

The choir has been going for some time and it’s members enjoy the social aspect of the group almost as much as the singing.

The group plays an integral role at ceremonies in the church and were delighted to get the opportunity to perform before Bishop Nash, who was very impressed by the performance.

The choir is always looking for new members to join and anyone interested in getting involved can find out more by contacting any of the members.

Bishop Nash’s visit to Bunclody was very much welcomed by parishioners and in a recent pastoral letter sent by the bishop to all of the parishes in the diocese he highlighted how much of a warm reception he received throughout the Ferns.

"The warmth of welcome expressed in words and deeds helped to make me feel at home here in Ferns and I am profoundly grateful for that very generous welcome,” said Bishop Nash in his letter.