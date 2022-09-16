Oyster Lane get creepy and kooky with Addams Family production

Oyster Lane Theatre Group returns to the stage for the first time since the pandemic with its production of The Addams Family which will run in the National Opera House from November 29 to December 2. Playing the lead role of Wednesday Addams is Niamh Cullen, who has been part of many of Oyster Lane’s shows and playing the role of Sandy in its 2019 production of Grease.

Playing against her as her boyfriend Lucas Beineke is Thomas Furlong, who joined the group in 2019 and played the role of Danny in Grease. Gomez Addams will be played by Neal O’Leary, who is a stalwart of the group,. and in the role of Morticia will be Niamh Bolger, who has played many roles with the group throughout the years.

Pugsley will be played by Sam Bolger, a new member to the group, the part of Fester Addams will be played by Michael O’Gorman, and Ruth Donegan will play Grandmama. The family butler Lurch will be played by Sean Hendley, who was part of the cast of Oyster Lanes AIMS award winning show ‘Michael Collins- a Musical Drama’ which won Best Overall Show.

Taking on the role of Lucas’ parents Mal and Alice Beineke are Brian Kelly and Ami Stahlut. The cast and chorus will be put through their paces by director Thomas O’Leary, musical director Patrick Clancy, and choreographer Jonny Smith.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to what we do best, entertaining the people of Wexford,” said Oyster Lane PRO Ryan Kavanagh. “We’re also looking forward to performing a full scale production in the National Opera House for the first time.”

Tickets will be available at www.nationaloperahouse.ie from September 14.