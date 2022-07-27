Oylegate Vintage Club presents cheque to meals on wheels

THE members of Oylegate Vintage Club were delighted recently to be able to give their support to Wexford meals on wheels.

The club organised a road run in May with the specific aim of raising money for the organisation and were very happy to present a cheque for €2,075 to Jim Goggin who was there on behalf of meals on wheels.

Commenting on the run Henry Cosgrave, from the club, said around 120 vehicles were involved in the run.

Those involved in the trop were treated to refreshments in the local community hall before and after the run and Henry paid tribute to everyone who gave their support to the initiative in whatever way.

In particular he thanked all of the individuals and members of other clubs who participated on the day and he also acknowledged the hall committee and the people who served refreshments on the day.

“We had some spot prizes as well and it all went very well and we were very happy with it," said Henry.

A prize for the best restored tractor was handed out on the day of the event and it was presented to Eamon Mullins for his Ford 7810, while Brian Donohoe received a prizes for the most original tractor with his MF135.

“It was nice to be able to do it,” said Henry, referring to being able to assist meals on wheels.

Emphasising the importance of the organisation he in addition to providing meals it also provides a social outlet for those involved.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who supported the run and to those who took part,” he said.

The club is also very appreciative of the support from the general public and everyone involved with the organisation is now looking forward to the annual ‘light up the night’ road run which this year will take place on Sunday, December 3. As usual the beneficiary will be the highly regarded community support organisation, Pieta House.