Over 681 Gorey children take part in the Summer Stars Reading Adventure in local library

Parents and children enjoying the Red Moon Creative Arts Theatre's drama 'Stand up for Your Writes' in Gorey Library on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

A colourful and interactive drama performance by Red Moon Creative Arts Theatre in Gorey Library marked the end of a very successful summer reading adventure for children around the community.

Over 671 children in the Gorey area took part in this year’s Summer Stars Reading Adventure – the free national reading programme for children that takes place in all public libraries and online each summer. The eager readers were rewarded for their efforts with the ‘Stand Up For Your Writes!’ show, which told the story of Serendipity Spider and her fight to protect her precious books.

"The children loved it and really got a lot out of it,” explained Senior Library Assistant at Gorey Library, Alan Dobbs. “It was hugely interactive and there was great participation back and forth.”

According to Alan, the library saw a return of pre-pandemic participation in the Summer Stars Reading Adventure, something they were all delighted to see.

“The Summer Stars Reading Adventure is an incentive for children to read books over the summer. It’s not even about the amount of books. It’s about making visits to the library. Every time they returned a book, they got a reward. They have their own card, in which they kept a record of the books they read. The first time they returned a book, they received a bookmark. Then it was a pencil, and the third time it was a swim bag. They’re all branded with the summer reading adventure logo and the theme of the year,” he explained. “We also had little competitions, a short story competition and a drawing competition.”

"Once the children finished the adventure, they were all presented with certificates.”