Opel’s sleek new Astra estate

Hot on the heels of the world premiere of the next-generation Astra hatchback in September, Opel has now unveiled the sleek estate model version, the all-new Astra Sports Tourer. The newcomer will be available with plug-in hybrid electric drives, making it the German carmaker's first electrified estate.

The new Astra Sports Tourer, which will come to market in Ireland over the summer, continues Opel's successful tradition of compact estates, which began almost 60 years ago with the Kadett Caravan, the first such car in this class from a German brand.

In addition to electric drive, the new Astra Sports Tourer will be available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines. Power ranges from 110hp to 130hp with the petrol and diesel variants and up to 225hp with the electric plug-in hybrid variants. A six-speed gearbox is standard on the petrol and diesel power units, with an eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified on the plug-in hybrids) optional on the more powerful engines.."

With vital statistics of 4,642 x 1,860 x 1,480mm (L x W x H) and a loading height of around 600mm, the practical new Astra Sports Tourer displays the brand's typical talent for efficient packaging; the overall length is 60mm shorter than that of the previous model, thanks to the particularly short front overhang, yet the vehicle remains more than roomy and comfortable for all passengers.

The boot provides up to more than 608 litres of storage space, with the rear seatbacks upright, and up to 1,634 litres when folded. When the 40:20:40-split rear seatbacks are folded down, the floor is completely flat. Even with their underfloor lithium-ion batteries, the plug-in hybrid variants still offer cargo volumes of 548 litres and 1,574 litres respectively.

The boot volume of combustion engine variants is optimised with an optional "Intelli-Space" moveable load floor, which can be easily adjusted with only one hand to high or low positions. Tyre repair and first aid kits stored in clever underfloor compartments can be accessed from the boot, or cleverly, from the rear passenger seating area, without the need to fully unpack the boot. An optional tailgate opens and closes automatically with a movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

Together with its five-door hatchback sibling, the stylish new Astra Sports Tourer is a true design statement and Opel's first estate to bring to life the brand's bold and pure design philosophy in the form of the new Opel Vizor brand face.

The interior has taken a big step forward too. The fully digital Pure Panel offers customers a pure, intuitive experience. Operation is via an extra-wide touchscreen, just like a smartphone. Important settings such as climate control can still be selected directly via just a few switches. There is no need for cables either, since the new generation of multimedia infotainment and connectivity systems can be connected to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via compatible smartphones.

The new Astra Sports Tourer also makes a clear statement with the technologies it brings to the market sector for compact estates. The latest version of the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel light system comes directly from the Opel flagships Insignia and Grandland, with 168 LED elements. Drivers receive additional support from optional state-of-the-art assistance systems such as the Intelli-HUD head-up display and Intelli-Drive 2.0. Hands-off detection on the steering wheel ensures that drivers remain engaged at all times.

Developed in-house, the untra-ergonamic front seats are the best the class has to offer, featuring a wide range of optional adjustments, from electric tilt to electro-pneumatic lumbar support.

Toyota sets hydrogen record

The 2021 Toyota Mirai has officially set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refuelling. The Mirai achieved an unprecedented 1,360 kilometres (845 miles) driven on a single, five-minute complete fill of hydrogen during a roundtrip tour of Southern California as it set the record.

The official record attempt was closely monitored by Guinness World Records, adhering to their strict rules and documentation procedures. On its efficiency-focused journey, the Mirai XLE logged an impressive 245 KPGe with water as its only emission. By the end of the trip the Mirai consumed a total of 5.65kg of hydrogen and passed a total of 12 hydrogen stations along the drive routes without refuelling. Driven over a two-day period, the trip began at the Toyota Technical Centre (TTC) in Gardena, CA, and pushed through 599 more kilometres of morning and afternoon rush hour traffic on the San Diego freeway between Los Angeles and Orange County until the Mirai had no more hydrogen left and coasted into TTC with a grand total of 1,360 milometers driven. The Mirai was driven mainly during rush hour traffic in temperatures between 65 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and emitted zero CO2.