Once Upon a Time in Wexford – a fun way for children to explore opera

Wexford Festival Opera are delighted that a fun new resource for children is now available which captures some of the fun and magic that is Wexford Festival Opera, including a Virtual Tour of the theatre in the National Opera House.

Once Upon a Time in Wexford is written by Elizabeth McKiernan and Lucy Small, and takes you on a journey from the origins of the Wexford Festival Opera, through its unique traditions and shows children and young people, that opera is for everyone.

Available to download now from wexfordopera.com, Once Upon a Time in Wexford is both an educational and fun way to relate the essence of the Wexford Festival Opera to a young audience.

After researching and writing a history of the festival for children and sourcing images and historical texts, Elizabeth McKernan and Lucy Small engaged artist Mirona Mara who designed stunning, colourful illustrations for the interactive slideshow to create a visual and auditory feast. They worked alongside stage director Roberto Recchia to ensure that Once Upon a Time in Wexford is an interactive and fun experience and a reminder to young readers that opera has something to offer everyone.

Like some of our favourite stories, it opens with Once Upon A Time…

In this historic location, two doctors, a postman and a hotel owner created what is now an international opera festival.

Ove six fun and interactive chapters, take a step back in time and behind the scenes of this internationally renowned festival:

Chapter 1: What is Opera?

Chapter 2: Dr Tom Walsh and the First Festival

Chapter 3: The National Opera House

Chapter 4: Wexford Tradition

Chapter 5: Children and the Opera Festival

Chapter 6: Fantastic Festival Facts

The scene is now set, the year is 1951, let the magic begin… The 71st Wexford Festival Opera runs until November 6. See wexfordopera.com