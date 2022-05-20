Not a dry eye in the park as HFC band play Ukrainian anthem

On Saturday evening The Holy Family Confraternity Concert Band played a open air concert in The Memorial Park Rosslare Harbour, the concert wass presented by KRH Tops Community Group in support of their Ukranian families staying in local hotels.

Having been invited to perform for our Ukrainian guests at the Memorial Park in Rosslare Harbour, the The Holy Family Confraternity (HFC) Concert Band set about learning a new arrangement, a piece of music which would allow their audience to think of better times. Attended by more than 100 of those currently residing in temporary accommodation in Rosslare Harbour, this concert was organised by The Rosslare Friends of Ukraine Group (RFUG) and saw the locals join arms with the new arrivals in what was an emotional night.

It was made even more emotional when the HFC Band played the Ukrainian national anthem, a song they had specially prepared for the occasion.

“The Ukrainian’s sang their national anthem and there wasn’t a dry eye in the park, it was heart-wrenching but there was something lovely about it too, it was a special moment,” said Bernie Mullen of the RFUG. “The guys from the HFC learned the anthem especially for the occasion, they were delighted to be asked to play and put on a gorgeous concert.”

Adding to the family feel were goodie bags containing treats for the children which were kindly donated by The Dock Boutique Hotel, but, with seating at a premium, the audience needed to be at their most resourceful.

“We told everyone to bring their own chair and people did that, they were reluctant to go home in the finish, everyone stayed around chatting afterwards,” said Bernie, who confirmed that further events were planned in Rosslare in the coming months including a barbecue in the Secret Garden, weather permitting.