Nissan’s JUKE goes hybrid

Nissan’s rapid shift towards electrification continues to gather momentum this week with the launch of the new Nissan JUKE Hybrid

The arrival of the new Nissan JUKE Hybrid is the next chapter in Nissan’s ongoing charge towards an electrified future, following hot on the heels of the launch of the all new Nissan Ariya 100 per cent electric crossover and all new Nissan Qashqai mild hybrid.

‘Nissan is thrilled to accelerate the expansion of our electrified line-up and to provide the growing number of Irish motorists who are making the switch to electric driving with the best choice of electric, hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles on the market,’ said Seamus Morgan, Managing Director of Nissan Ireland.

The new Nissan JUKE Hybrid has rewritten the rules in its segment to deliver an EV-like drive experience. It starts in 100 per cent electric mode and can reach speeds of up to 55kmh in pure EV mode thanks to an advanced multi-modal hybrid powertrain which prioritises fuel efficiency, responsiveness and a harmonious drive.

The new powertrain has been specially designed to complement the already agile, dynamic personality which has proved so popular with customers of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Nissan JUKE. The sporty coupé crossover design remains with some small changes to optimise aerodynamic efficiency.

Where traditional hybrids offer an uninspiring experience because of the complex amalgamation of ICE and battery power, the JUKE Hybrid’s intelligent drive system has been tuned to maximise the amount of time JUKE spends in EV mode, giving drivers what they appreciate the most.

While the system will automatically maximise EV usage, the JUKE Hybrid is also equipped with a dedicated EV mode switch which can be used when drivers do not want to leave the engine running, such as in traffic jams, in residential areas, in built up areas around schools or in car parks.

The JUKE Hybrid powertrain consists of a new generation, state-of-the-art combustion engine specifically developed for working in a hybrid powertrain application. It produces 69 kW (94hp) and 148Nm of torque.

The main electric motor produces 36kW (49hp) and 205Nm of torque. The net result is a powertrain providing 25% more power than the current petrol engine option, with a fuel consumption reduction up to 40 per cent in urban cycle, and up to 20 per cent over the combined cycle.

As with the 100 per cent electric Nissan LEAF, the JUKE Hybrid is equipped with Nissan’s e-pedal, enabling the driver to launch, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator. A 7” combimeter screen displays visual reminders when e-Pedal and EV mode are activated. It also shows all the different energy flows in a simple and clear animation.

The boot space is 354 litres. With rear seats folded, boot space remains the best in class with 1,237 litres, while rear knee room remains unchanged at 553mm.

Nissan has also introduced all-new two-tone 17” alloy wheels as well as the Nissan Ariya-derived two-tone 19” aero wheels for visual impact and efficiency.

Pricing will be announced later this summer. Nissan dealers are currently taking registers of interest.

Mercedes plans 12 new arrivals

The second half of the year will see no let-up in the pace of new model introductions at Mercedes-Benz.

Twelve new arrivals are planned, including facelifted versions of the popular A-Class and B-Class, accompanied in each case by high-performance Mercedes-AMG A35 & A45 models. Also arriving will be a new AMG SL, high-performance version of a model generally regarded as one of motoring’s most iconic creations.

Continuing the AMG story, other newcomers will be an AMG GT 4-door Coupé and AMG-branded versions of the recently introduced EQE and EQS – a Mercedes-AMG EQE 43, EQE 53 and EQS 53 AMG. Rounding off the year will be the all-new GLC SUV which was recently revealed to international media

Said by Mercedes-Benz to be ‘the most dynamic model in their SUV family’, the new GLC will be available in hybrid form only, either as a plug-in hybrid or as a ‘mild hybrid’ with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator.

Engines are four-cylinder petrol and diesel units: four mild-hybrids and three plug-in hybrids with an electric-only range of more than 100km (WLTP).