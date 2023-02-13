Night of ‘Peer Pleasure’ as Presentation Centre in Ennisorthy is rocked to its foundations

Eoin Deveraux and Alex Michael Wilson at the Rock Gig in the Presentation Centre on Saturday night.

THE Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy provided the venue for an eclectic night of high-octane rock ‘n’ roll recently with some of County Wexford’s finest rock bands.

The night was headlined by Peer Pleasure who are one of the most exciting prospects on the contemporary Irish rock scene.

The band is a formidable force in a live setting and this night proved no exception with the capacity crowd in attendance lapping up every second of the band’s incendiary performance.

There is a party element to the band that is infectious and in some ways witnessing the band live invokes images of legendary acts like Iggy & The Stooges or the Temperance Movement.

The eclectic nature of the line-up ensured there was something to suit a broad range of tastes on the night.

VisaFutur is a three-piece band who perform original material and it’s something that sets them apart from many of their contemporaries as they draw influences from the New Wave, punk and Goth genres.

Aliens in Caves (aka: Tara ‘Taz’ Ní Chinnéide) brought another dimension to the night with her quirky brand of acoustic-driven upbeat, breezy pop rock.

It wasn’t the first time the three aforementioned acts shared a bill and they also have some more dates coming up in Waterford and also in the ‘big smoke’ as they endeavour to make their names more well-known.

The line-up in Enniscorthy was completed by No Hassle, who are a hard rock with punk influences.

The band has also recently released its debut single, ‘Deception’.

A spokesperson for the Presentation Centre complimented all of the acts for their commitment to their craft and also for their professionalism on the night.

The night attracted a capacity crowd of young music lovers to the venue and the overall vibe on the night was one of resounding positivity.

In a world where the music unleashed on the masses is arguably becoming more and more sterile and manufactured it was fantastic to have a venue packed with people wanting to see live rock ‘n’ roll bands performing.

Tastes and trends often come full circle and that can be seen in everything from fashion style to music.

If that’s true then music lovers in the Model County and throughout Ireland can feel rest assured the future is in very safe hands on the evidence produced in Enniscorthy on night of ‘peer pleasure’.