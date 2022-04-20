Night of music and fun as chamber ball returns

Noreen and Tom Enright at the Chamber Black Tie Ball in the Riverside Park Hotel.

THE annual Enniscorthy & District Chamber gala ball was a monumental success last weekend.

Over 200 guests were treated to the excellent sounds of Brass & Co at the first major social event in Enniscorthy since the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The special guest speaker on the night was Ivan Yates and he had the audience enthralled with anecdotal stories from his time in Government.

Mr Yates also recalled stories from his time in business and broadcasting and his entertaining and informative presentation was greeted with a very enthusiastic response from the guests in attendance.

Among those present were the CEO of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, the Acting District Manager, Bernie Quigley, Acting District Director, Carolyne Godkin, Judge John O’Leary, Insp Syl Hipwell, Minister James Browne and Queen Elizabeth’s personal representative on London Borough Council, John Barber.

A spokesperson for the chamber said the entire business community in the town and district was represented at the event.

Chamber director, Michael Bennett, issued an address on behald of Chamber President, Colm Neville, who was unable to attend and Mr Bennett underlined the relevance of the chamber to the commercial life of the town and district. Mr Enright was also acknowledged on the night for his ongoing support of the town.