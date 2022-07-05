New Ross theatre group ‘AIMS’ high with painting auction

Keith Flanagan with his award and fellow New Ross Musical Society members in Killarney.

Fresh from success as this year’s AIMS awards night, New Ross Musical Society is delighted once again to be able to offer a fantastic opportunity to win a masterpiece by one of Wexford’s most well-known artists Danny Brennan called ‘An Evening on the Barrow at St Mullins’.

“This beautiful piece framed by Brian Bailey is simply stunning and would look great in anyone’s home, business or as a gift,” said Jean Brennan of the society.

The artwork is currently on display in Bailey’s on South Street, New Ross, where tickets can be purchased.

If you would like a chance to win this piece of original art, each €5 donation to New Ross Musical Society will receive one entry to the group’s draw, due to take place on October 6.

Donations can be made via bank transfer (private message the group on Facebook for details), PayPal @NRMSDunbrody and Revolut @derek17fq

All proceeds will go towards the society’s 2023 production of Chaplin The Musical, which will be staged March 2023.

“We really appreciate your support! And we are extremely grateful of the continued support of Danny Brennan and Brian Bailey.”

Recently twenty society members, including the cast of ‘Avenue Q’ – the group’s puppet show – travelled to Killarney to support AIMS nominee Keith Flanagan for his puppetry skills in ‘Avenue-Q’.

“We are delighted and extremely proud of Keith’s runner-up prize. A fantastic weekend was had by all!”