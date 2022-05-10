New Ross man to take on 725km cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head

A fundraising night ahead of a New Ross man’s 725km cycle from the tip of Ireland to its most southerly point in aid of Cycle Against Suicide – takes place at New Ross Rugby Club on Saturday night.

Danny Ahern is taking on the gruelling cycle later this month when he will be joined with cyclists from across Ireland for the cycle from Mizen Head in Donegal to Malin Head in Co Cork.

Danny is the only Barrow Wheeler club member doing the event this year from May 21 to May 28, so your support is greatly appreciated.

Darren Byrne and Danny & Friends are performing from 9.30 p.m. this Saturday, May 14, in what promises to be a great night’s entertainment for a vitally important cause: the annual Cycle Vs Suicide.