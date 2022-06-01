New Ross firm Integer donates €34,000 to charities

22/4/2022 Integer presentations to nominated charities. From left; charity team members Jason Darby and Emer Kavanagh, Andrew Quinn from Waterford Animal Welfare with dogs Ed and Becci receives a cheque for €17,000 from charity team member Derek Bennett and Stephen Rose Regional HR manager. Photo; Mary Browne

22/4/2022 Integer presentations to nominated charities. From left; charity team member Emer Kavanagh, Tracy McDaid manager Solas Cancer Support Centre Waterford receives a cheque for €17,000 from Stephen Rose Regional HR manager and charity team members Jason Darby and Derek Bennett. Photo; Mary Browne

INTEGER staff have raised €34,000 for two charities, who were presented with the cheques in May.

Waterford Animal Welfare and Solas Cancer Centre Waterford were the charities supported by money raised last year.

Organised by the company’ charity committee, the fundraising campaign was once again hugely successful.

With Covid restrictions preventing the usual fundraising events such as soccer tournaments and any external fundraising events being organised the committee had to look for onsite fundraising ideas during 2021. Among the fundraisers held by the Integer team was a virtual soccer competition (last man standing), a draw for extra vacation to employees, draw for premium car park spaces and a monster raffle which saw Integer associates win prizes of €10,000, €3,000,and more prizes.

Integer, the county’s largest employer, donated €15,000 to the charities out of the €34,000 raised.

“Such a result is only achievable through the hard work and effort by the charity committee on site at Integer. Without the support and backing from every employee on site the money raised would not be possible. The committee members at Integer would like to thank all the staff in New Ross for all their support all year.”

The committee members for 2021 were Stephen Rose, Derek Bennett, Samantha Connolly, David Darby, Rachel Rowe, Ricky Rowe, Emer Kavanagh.

Andrew Quinn from Waterford Animal Welfare thanked the committee for their generous donation, saying it is the largest in the organisation’s 15 year history.

“It will give us the opportunity to modernise and improve our large animal rescue equipment and provide the necessary resources to continue our rescue and welfare work. We strive to ensure that all animals are free from pain, hunger and distress and can live out a happy life in secure and loving surroundings or can be released back to the wild to continue their life there.”

Solas Cancer Support manager Tracy McDaid said: “This was an extraordinary donation from all at Integer during a year when our own fundraising activities had to cease due to COVID-19 restrictions.”

The Solas Cancer Support Centre is one of the finest cancer support services in the country.

“We are very appreciative of the support of Integer in both raising funds and creating awareness of the free services we provide. These funds will help the charity continue to provide free support services to people impacted by a cancer experience throughout the south east. In 2021 we supported over 850 clients and this is due to the support of companies like Integer fundraising on our behalf.”