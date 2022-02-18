New chapter for Wexford Library as live history talks return after two-year hiatus

Wexford Library has returned to live history talks after a two- year hiatus with a presentation which took its audience all the way back to 1922. The talk, entitled The Town in Twenty-Two, was given by Nicky Rossiter and it focused on the lives of the ordinary people of the town and its physical layout 100 years ago.

Nicky noted that while his audience was recovering from two years of pandemic the population of 1922 had lived through over ten years of traumas: Lockout 1911, The Great War, 1916, Spanish Flu, War of Independence and the Black and Tans. He reminded his audience that tuberculosis was also rife at the time and was aggravated by poor housing and an inadequate diet. Most people lived in lanes with many of the housing estates like Maudlintown a long way in the future. In fact in 1922 there were only 134 social or corporation houses.

While the ratification of the Anglo-Irish Treaty was reported in The People on January 11 Nicky wondered how many people would have read about it given that most lived in small homes with candles, lamps or possibly gas lighting. A big source of debate at the time was whether the County Hospital would be in Wexford, Enniscorthy or New Ross. Litter was, and remains, a problem and councillors reported that our narrow streets were a “great drawback and subject of comment from visitors”.

Nicky’s single foray into politics was to discuss the visit of Michael Collins but he noted that if he visited Pierce’s he did not meet many workers “unless Phil Pierce was paying double time for Sunday work”. Also making the news that year was the visit of George Bernard Shaw, who spent a two-week holiday at Kelly’s in Rosslare, and the five-and-a half day week for shops.

The talk was illustrated with photos, old advertisements and maps and was appreciated by a full attendance.