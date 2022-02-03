New audition dates revealed for this year’s Wexford Has Talent

HAVING been postponed by Covid, the organisers of Wexford Has Talent are delighted to announce a new date for auditions to take place at Clayton Whites Hotel.

Sponsored by The Wexford People, the hit talent show has been taking place in Wexford every year since 2015, except for 2021 when the world ground to a halt for the pandemic. It’s gone from strength to strength over the years and organisers are hopeful of seeing a wonderful array of Wexford talent on display once again as auditions take centre stage at Clayton Whites Hotel on March 13 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Competitors are now invited to book a free audition place and get rehearsing! A panel of at least three judges will help performers through the audition stages and the competition is open to all ages and all manner of talents. The winner will walk away with a €2,000 prize and two prizes of €500 will also be awarded to runners-up.

From the audition process, a shortlist of between 24 and 30 acts will go forward to take part in the live audience semi-finals on April 15 and 16 and the semi-final winners will go on to perform at the Wexford Has Talent Grand Final on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The competition always attracts some stellar talent and among the previous winners are singer songwriters Rachel Grace and Luke Spellacy Shaw, dancer Alex Saunders, the band Fit for Kings and gymnast Tara Doyle Robinson, all of whom have gone on to grace some major stages since.

"We are delighted to have a new date for the auditions for 2022 and one where it looks like we will be able to host this event under what will certainly feel like ‘normal’ circumstances,” said Chair of the organising committee Enda Whelan. “We are encouraging as many entrants as possible to pre-book their audition place in advance, however we will also accommodate walk-ins on the day .”

Audition appointments can be booked in advance via www.wexfordhastalent.com.Tickets to the Wexford Has Talent Semi-Finals and Grand Final are now on sale at Clayton Whites Hotel priced at €10 for each Semi-Final of Wexford Has Talent and €15 for the Grand Final. All live shows commence at 8 pm sharp.