The cover of 'Neil Songs' by Marc Ford and Phil Jones.

SOMETIMES the component make-up of an album has all the right ingredients to create expectant anticipation that something magic will emerge from your speakers.

The album under the spotlight this week is one such project.

I’m usually not really a big fan of cover albums but the album ‘Neil Songs’ by Marc Ford and Phil Jones is certainly one that tweaked the interest.

Only just released, the album features an eclectic mix of Neil Young songs, which in itself is sure to spark interest among the fan-base of the Canadian legend, but the fact the album’s songs were interpreted by two musicians who themselves have noteworthy careers is also something that will likely spark a lot of interest among rock music fans.

Marc Ford is an American blues-rock guitarist who is a former lead guitarist with the The Black Crowes and The Magpie Salute.

He has also toured with his own bands and to-date has released four solo albums.

Meanwhile, fans of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will be very familiar with the work of Phil Jones.

The American drummer and percussionist played drums and percussion with Petty, both live and in the recording studio.

He was involved in one of the late great music icon’s most successful albums, ‘Full Moon Fever’, and when Jones isn’t performing he puts his time into running the Robust Recordings label.

With such formidable musicians involved you know that they are going to do nothing but pay homage to the songs they chose to record for the ‘Neil Songs’ collection.

The album kicks off with ‘Look Out Joe’, which Young released on the ‘Tonight’s The Night’ album.

There is nice dirty, fuzzy sound to the electric guitars and overall the song has a slightly more bluesy feel than the original. That vibe is enhanced by the gritty guitar sound.

The song retains the general feel of the original but with the added bonus of a modern sound.

The second track, ‘LA’, was originally released on Young’s, 1973 live album, ‘Time Fades Away’.

The Ford and Jones version of the song has a slightly more laid back feel than the original and has a distinctly Tom Petty feel to it; whether that’s by design or a natural course due to Jones’ background it’s hard to discern but it gives the song an interesting twist.

It’s a fantastic version of the song and the subtle way the backing vocals are executed is fantastic.

Sometimes, minimal is best and that seems to be the approach Ford and Jones took in recording the album in general, but definitely on this particular song.

‘Southern Man’, released by Young in 1970, on the ‘After The Goldrush’ album, was a song that inadvertently led to the creation of one of southern rock’s greatest ever songs, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, by Lynyrd Synynrd.

Ford and Jones’ version is a little more commercial sounding than Young’s original. Perhaps, that’s down to the modern production. The vocals are quite low-key but overall it’s an interesting taken on a bona fide classic. As the track progresses it crescendos with a nice jam-like raucous end.

The fantastic ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’ is next up and it again brings to mind the laid back feel of Tom Petty in its execution.

There is a fantastic country-rock feel to the song and it benefits enormously from the warm production that’s evident throughout the album.

The little repetitive guitar riff that was a signature of the original is replicated perfectly on this version.

The penultimate song on the album is ‘Barstool Blues’, and like its predecessor, was originally released on Young’s, ‘Zuma’ album in 1975.

Listening to the songs it’s incredible to think most of them date back around 50 years or more to when they were first released.

‘Barstool Blues’ tips along with a lovely mid-tempo groove and the depth of the band sound is excellent.

The laidback nature of the vocals throughout the album is one of its biggest strengths.

When it came to choosing the track listing for a Neil Young tribute album, Ford and Jones had a veritable treasure chest to pick from.

With that in mind, the final track on the album is arguably a little surprising.

‘Albuquerque’ is a very downbeat way to finish things off but in the context of the overall album it’s ideal.

The song was originally released in 1975, on Young’s ‘Tonight’s The Night’ album.

Here, it is sums up perfectly the overall sound of Ford and Jones together.

Neil Young will go down in history as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time and this album bears testimony to that fact.