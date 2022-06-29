Need staff? Let them bring their dogs to work

Last Friday was “Bring Your Dog to Work Day”, and that is exactly what I did. My little terrier, Kiko, came along to my vet clinic with me.

More and more workplaces across Ireland and the United Kingdom (and indeed, all around the world) are beginning to accept that pets can play a positive role around people at work. This annual day-long event has become a way of letting reluctant employers give it a go, doing a one-day test to see how it works. And a surprising number of workplaces are discovering that not only is it hassle-free, but the idea also brings many benefits.

Many large employers now allow their staff to bring pets with them: examples include Amazon, Google, and many other leading multinationals.

A pet care company, Purina, has one of the longest running Pets-At-Work schemes. They have had a dog friendly policy since 2003, and they’ve witnessed for themselves the many benefits. To encourage other companies to join in, Purina operate a Pets at Work Toolkit, which they have designed based on their own experiences. The tool kit contains six easy steps to set-up a successful Pets at Work scheme, as well as, as well as health and safety advice, responsible pet ownership guidelines, education and tips on workspace requirements.

Purina has carried out research which shows that ‘canine colleagues’ can be a huge help in tackling workplace stress and anxiety, an issue which has become increasingly important since the pandemic. They believe in the concept so strongly that they are encouraging all businesses to consider signing up to become pet friendly.

There’s a strong logic to the concept of pets in the workplace: dogs are social creatures, who like being included in human daily activities: it’s good for their psychological and physical health. If Irish people routinely started to bring their dogs with them, the national canine population would be healthier and happier. For too long, dogs have been left to live lonely lives in back gardens, all on their own.

There are a number of other good reasons why pets at work can be a valuable idea.

First, being able to bring dogs to work can help owners keep the costs of dog ownership down, by reducing the need for dog walkers or doggy day care. This is especially important at a time when many pet owners are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and the increased pressure it is putting on owners’ ability to care for their dogs.

Second, dogs act as social enablers, making it easier for people to chat to each other. In a big workplace, this can be a simple and effective way of making a large team of people get to know others (especially those with the cutest dogs).

Third, it’s now seen as a significant employee perk for pets to be allowed in the workplace. With so many people, especially in the Millennial and Gen Z age groups, acquiring a new furry friend during the pandemic, there are many potential employees who will be attracted by this perk. And at a time when it’s increasingly difficult to find new workers, it’s worth exploring every possible avenue to make your business stand out from the rest.

It’s important that workplaces don’t just leap into dog friendliness without planning: that’s why the Purina toolkit is so helpful. You need to do a comprehensive review of your work environment, with carefully thought out measures to pre-empt complications. And yes, there are possible complications that you might not expect.

Does everyone in your workplace like dogs? You might wonder how anybody could not like a cute cuddly dog like Kiko, but some people are highly allergic, and others have had traumatic experiences with dogs that have left them with an emotional dislike of dogs. So you do need to leave “dog free” areas in your work place, and you do need to talk carefully to everyone, to make sure that the whole team is on board.

You need to have clear guidelines about the type of dogs that you will allow at work. Benign, cuddly small dogs make easy companions, but what if someone has a 50kg boisterous young adult dog that enjoys barking? It’s better to discuss such aspects in advance.

What about health care for pets at work? What if someone is rigorous about keeping their pet parasite-free, well-groomed and fully vaccinated, while someone else is less thorough. You don’t want somebody’s much loved pet accidentally picking up fleas, worms or kennel cough after a workplace encounter. So it makes sense to have specific guidelines to minimise these risks.

You also need to remember to cater for a dog’s natural needs: Purina have special dog-exercising areas outside the office door, so that pets can be taken out to do their business every few hours. Thoughtfully placed poo bins make it easier for employees to do the right thing after their dogs have done what they need to do.

Dogs are becoming an increasingly central part of people’s lives: we already see dogs in pubs, and increasingly we’ll probably be seeing dogs in restaurants, cinemas and other public places. It feels natural and positive to have dogs at work. Kiko agrees with me, 100%.

For the Purina toolkit, visit https://www.purina.co.uk/our-impact/pets-at-work