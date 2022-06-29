Wexford

Need staff? Let them bring their dogs to work

Pete Wedderburn

Kiko joined Pete at work on Bring Your Dog To Work Day Expand

Last Friday was “Bring Your Dog to Work Day”, and that is exactly what I did. My little terrier, Kiko, came along to my vet clinic with me.

More and more workplaces across Ireland and the United Kingdom (and indeed, all around the world) are beginning to accept that pets can play a positive role around people at work. This annual day-long event has become a way of letting reluctant employers give it a go, doing a one-day test to see how it works. And a surprising number of workplaces are discovering that not only is it hassle-free, but the idea also brings many benefits.

