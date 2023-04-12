Natural solutions for hay fever

Runny nose, streaming eyes, and intense sneezing, sound familiar? These are common symptoms of hay fever. You could have itchy nose, eyes, and throat too.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction associated with pollen. The summer months are worse, especially once the grass cutting starts. Unfortunately, some of you may experience symptoms the whole year. This is because as well as grass pollen you could also be allergic to the pollen found in weeds, flowers, trees, or shrubs. These flower at various times throughout the year.

Some of you may have Allergic or Perennial Rhinitis. This means that you react to allergens such as dust, animal dander and perfume, as well as pollen, and you are very likely to have symptoms all year round.

The allergic reaction that you experience affects the mucous membranes of the eyes and nose. It’s caused by an overreaction by the immune system to the pollens or allergen that it has come in contact with. This immune response triggers inflammation and the release of histamine, which causes the symptoms. Natural remedies may help.

I recently spoke about Irish Botanica All Seasons Complex, formulated by Irish herbalist David Foley, in relation to Sinus problems that were possibly associated with airborne allergens. All Seasons may help ease the symptoms associated with hay fever and seasonal allergies. It contains Astragulus which is a lovely herb commonly used to help support immunity. This herb may help relieve the annoying symptoms of sneezing, the itching of the nose, eyes, and throat.

If you have allergic rhinitis, you may also experience pain in the sinus area, All Seasons contains Angelica and Magnolia, this is traditionally used for anti-allergic potential. For best results start taking IB All Seasons Complex now, before seasonal symptoms take hold.

We have a wide variety of other supplements that could help you deal with these symptoms. Natural anti-histamines include Quercetin, Vitamin C, Nettle, and B5, or Black Seed Oil. We can help you decide which supplement has the best potential to help you deal with the symptoms of hay fever and to help you become less sensitive to the pollens over time.

We would love to help you enjoy your summer so feel free to give us a call or pop us an email.

