My mother wrote romantic songs, but I didn’t realise that writing songs about love required knowledge of romance

My mother wrote songs, romantic ones with words about love, but I didn’t put the two together, that writing songs about love required knowledge of romance

I was talking across the kitchen table with my brother Paddy, enthusing about how brilliant Roy Orbison had been in the Parish Hall the night before. Hearing the doorbell, Paddy went down the hall to answer it. As he walked back, I could hear him making small talk with a man who had an English-Irish lilt.

“Mammy,” he wryly announced, “there’s a man here that knows you.” My mother came out of the kitchen wiping flour off her hands, “who is it?” She squinted her eyes to bypass the backlight coming from the yard. “Ye don’t know who I am, Molly?”

She smiled curiously “Is that… Jack Hayes?”

“Ha ha, I suppose you never thought you’d see me again Molly Roche.” My mother stood on her toes as he embraced her. He wasn’t a big man, but Molly wasn’t tall. I found myself slightly puzzled as I bemusedly observed, there was something in their energy that drew me.

He was just a little balding man with typical emigrant inflections in his speech, typical of Wexfordians who lived in Northern England. “These are my sons, Paddy and Pierce, the rest of ‘em are out.”

“Allo then lads, nice to meet you, I knew your Mam when I was your age”

Molly could be a no-nonsense person, and usually was when she was talking to a complete stranger. I knew her playful side, as did all my siblings, but outsiders would usually have to wait for a while before they saw it. There was something different about the way she treated this man though, they had an admiration for each other it seemed. I wondered why.

I am the youngest of seven children, one died long before me, Laurence was his name, he died of the whooping cough. I never paid his memory much heed, or thought about the pain it must’ve caused my parents to lose an 11-month-old. Because I am the youngest, I missed that tragedy, unfortunately I also missed out on their early romance. For that reason I never thought of their relationship being sexual, never thought that in order for me to come round, they would need to have had one, it just never crossed my mind.

My mother wrote songs, romantic ones with words about love, but I didn’t put the two together, that writing songs about love required knowledge of romance. I had never thought of my mother as a girl. But with hindsight I now know, that that was what I sensed in the kitchen that evening. Maybe they had eyes for each other, was there some kind of romance in their past? I wondered how it went, maybe he was a lovely dancer! My mother put a lot of stock in being able to dance. He was a compact man, probably well balanced on his feet. I could imagine him waltzing gracefully around the Town Hall.

Maybe me da was the victor of a duel? Maybe that man and me da put in a bid, and me da won her hand. Then that unbearable loss drove the other man away to Manchester forever. My mother only barely recognised him, might this be his first time back, decades later, having raised his own family back in England? He still wanted to see my mother, like she had played on his mind for all that time.

He didn’t stay for tea, although he was offered, he seemed pleased to have just found her. We never saw him again, and my mother only mentioned him in passing that evening, when me da came in for his tea.