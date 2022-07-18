Wexford

My advice: just enjoy the fine weather – it won’t last very long

Justine O'Mahony

Close

All I keep thinking is, if you’d book your summer holiday to sunnier climes this week you’d be raging.

“What will I write about this week?” I mused, sitting outside in the garden basking in the last rays of weekend sunshine. “The weather” they all replied in unison and without hesitation.

The Weather?” I asked incredulously. “Why would anybody want to read about the weather?” Because, apparently, that is all anyone is talking about. Personally I don’t get it. I only ever raise the subject of weather in a conversation when I have absolutely nothing else to talk about. When I have exhausted every avenue of small talk I can think of and am reduced to scraping the bottom of the barrel. That’s when I talk weather.

