My advice: just enjoy the fine weather – it won’t last very long

“What will I write about this week?” I mused, sitting outside in the garden basking in the last rays of weekend sunshine. “The weather” they all replied in unison and without hesitation.

“The Weather?” I asked incredulously. “Why would anybody want to read about the weather?” Because, apparently, that is all anyone is talking about. Personally I don’t get it. I only ever raise the subject of weather in a conversation when I have absolutely nothing else to talk about. When I have exhausted every avenue of small talk I can think of and am reduced to scraping the bottom of the barrel. That’s when I talk weather.

But as a nation we are a little bit obsessed with weather. And as a nation our default setting is to complain about it. If it’s cold – we moan about being freezing. If it’s hot we whinge about it being roasting. Basically we like to give out. It’s in our DNA.

I prepared all weekend for the “short but intense heatwave” that was to hit our shores. We were warned about heat stress, forest fires, roads melting and power failings. It sounded like Armegeddon was upon us.

The country was set to sizzle so we were told and a status yellow high temperature warning was put in place for Monday. We were going to experience the hottest temperatures on record. We were going to be hotter than Hawaii so we were.

Privately all I was thinking was if I’d known this was coming I wouldn’t have wasted my money booking a summer holiday abroad. Then the more I read the more I was hearing the words “brief” and “short” in terms of the impending heatwave. The timeframe of 72 hours was bandied about.

72 hours?? That couldn’t possibly constitute a heat wave could it? That’s barely enough time for me to hang out a few loads of washing on the line and get the rosé chilled.

Still I took precautions, stocking up on suncream and ice. I even purchased a fan for nightime, which I can guarantee will be used once and then put up in the attic with all the other forgotten useless gadgets like the foot spa, doughnut maker and nutribullet.

All I keep thinking is, if you’d book your summer holiday to sunnier climes this week you’d be raging. There’s nothing worse than spending money on something that you later discover you could’ve had for free.

And while all the “experts” coming crawling out of the woodwork to give us advice on how to handle a heatwave my advice – free of charge - would be: enjoy it! Don’t be silly, wear your suncream, stay hydrated but enjoy it.

This time next week it could be lashing down and we’ll be back in our woollies complaining about s**** Irish summers!