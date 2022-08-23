Musicians in Wexford raise €13,500 for the Cancer Clinical Research Trust at the Gorey Busk

An afternoon of singing and music ended on a high note for organisers of the Gorey Busk when they tallied up their donations from this year’s event and landed on a grand total of €13,500.

The money raised from this year’s event will go to the Cancer Clinical Research Trust (CCRT) – a registered charity founded by Consultant Medical Oncologist, Professor John Crown. Organisers of the Gorey Busk first supported CCRT through the event 18 years ago in memory of Anne Burns, who sadly lost her life to cancer. This year, the day was a celebration for Marian Hogan who passed away last year and was a long time patient of Professor Crown.

In the coming weeks, organisers of the annual musical event will present a cheque to Professor John Crown.

The Gorey Busk has been taking place in Gorey on the second Saturday in August for over 30 years. The 2022 busk, which was the first such event since the onset of the pandemic, proved to be a huge success, with people flocking from across the country to take part in the festivities.