Musicians bring history to life at Oulart Hill event

Tulach An tSolais evening at Oulart Hill Ron and Aideen Bates who ventured up to Oulart Hill for a night of great music

Tulach An tSolais evening at Oulart Hill Jim Dunne who has had many years involved in Tulach An tSolais and Oulart Hill

Tulach An tSolais evening at Oulart Hill Carol Sinnott, Suin Farrell, Pauline Rice and Breda Jacob who ventured up to Oulart Hill for a night of great music

Tulach An tSolais evening at Oulart Hill Angela O Leary and Liz Freeman who ventured up to Oulart Hill for a night of great music

Oulart Hill Development Group endeavour to keep the history of the locality alive and in the spirit of this, they organised an “Evening of Music” at Tulach a’tSolais on Oulart Hill recently.

The event was held to commemorate the victory of the insurgents under Father John Murphy, at the Battle of Oulart Hill on 27th May, 1798.

Musicians, singers and reciters attended and entertained the large audience throughout the evening. Among the musicians performing were local key-board player Lily-May Tohill and harpist Tara Cushe, Gorey, who is daughter of former Wexford full-back, Ger. Local Councillor Mary Farrell, who has strong Oulart connections, brought the audience on a musical tour of Ireland, as well as giving a rousing rendition of “Boolavogue”.

The youngest performer on the night was seven-year-old Gracie-May Wilde from Blackwater, grand-daughter of Brenda Mythen, who brought the house down with her beautiful singing of “Grace”. Stephen Furlong recited “The Burning of Boolavogue Chapel” which detailed the bravery of “Shorehole” Jack Murphy and his wife Nancy on the morning of the Battle of Oulart Hill.

Many of the entertainers present are regulars at the Bygone Days House of Stories in Oulart and they gave their usual polished performances, making the Hill come alive with the sound of music. Among those seasoned performers who played various instruments and sang were Jim Doyle, Larry and Lar White, Margaret and Suzie White, Paul Jackman, Kathleen Byrne and Noel Armstrong.

Chairman of Oulart Hill Development John Dempsey was Fear a’Tí for the evening. He introduced the acts, thanked the audience and performers and invited all to the House of Stories for refreshments. It is hoped to repeat the event next year on what will be the 225th Anniversary of the victory on Oulart Hill.