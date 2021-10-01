Musici Ireland to perform first classical concert in Green Acres in two years

The first classical music concert at Green Acres Gallery in two years will take place on Saturday, October 9 with a performance by Musici Ireland.

The concert, promoted by Wexford Arts Festival and Music for Wexford, features Beth McNinch and Lance Coburn.

Founded in 2012, Musici Ireland is a chamber collective which takes pride in presenting interesting and evocative programmes: Saturday’s concert will feature three movements from the Prokofiev ‘Romeo and Juliet’ suite, Schumann’s ‘Märchenbilder’, Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ and Cole Porter’s ‘It's Alright by Me’, alongside music by Carl Vine and Thea Musgrave.

Special guest is Liam Bates, composer of the hit Christmas show ‘Noel’, who will introduce his composition ‘Out of the Blue’ and ‘Dancing with Gioconda’.

Beth is principal viola of Wexford Festival Opera and the founder and Artistic Director of Musici Ireland. She has also enjoyed a prolific career as a chamber musician, appearing at the Wigmore Hall, the Purcell Room, the Royal Albert Hall and the Concertgebouw. Beth has lived in Blackwater since 2009, where she runs the Blackwater Bows Programme for Music Generation Wexford. Since winning first prize at the Tomassoni International Piano Competition, Cologne in 2001, Lance has performed throughout the world as both concerto soloist and recitalist.

Blessed with a dazzling technique, innate musicianship, and a charismatic performance flair, Lance also broadcasts frequently for radio Deutsche Welle, BBC Radio 3, RTE Lyric FM and ABC FM (Australia). Admission €15.

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/musici-ireland-beth-mcninch-and-lance-coburn-tickets-122824378021