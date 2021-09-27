Musical legends unite for Opera House date

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan will perform at the National Opera House on January 7 of next year as part of their Woman’s Heart 30th anniversary tour. Each will perform a set with their own musicians featuring many of their greatest hits before joining together on stage to finish the night. The three performers are among Ireland’s most successful female artists Ireland and have performed together frequently over the years.

“I really love doing the shows with Mary and Frances,” said Sharon. “The three of us have a strong bond of deep friendship and music and craic for over 30 years. I’m hugely honoured to share the stage with these two iconic legends of Irish music.”

Frances Black said, ”I can’t believe its 30 years since the Woman’s Heart album was released, it only feels like yesterday. It was a great honour for me to be part of that album and it definitely played a huge role on my life’s journey and I am very grateful for that.”

Mary Coughlan said, “It has been my pleasure to share the stage over the years with Frances Black and Sharon Shannon and some wonderful musicians. I think our sense of craic and camaraderie is evident to everyone, especially when we perform some of our best known songs together at the end.”

Tickets for An Evening With Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan go on sale this Friday, September 17 at 9 a.m. from Ticketmaster and theatre box offices