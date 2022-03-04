Music treat in Bunclody day care centre

The Mobile Music Machine paid a visit to Bunclody Daycare Centre on Thursday last with special guest Anthony Kearns.

Special guest Anthony Kearns performing with The Mobile Music Machine when they visited Bunclody Daycare Centre on Thursday last.

BUNCLODY Day Care Centre reverberated to the sound of exquisite music and the unmistakable voice of one of the world’s most revered singers recently when the Mobile Music Machine paid a visit with guest singer, Anthony Kearns.

The music initiative sees the ensemble visit service users and staff in health care settings across the county and the visit to Bunclody was a first because it was the first occasion for the group to visit a day care centre.

Commenting on the event, Mary Atkinson, from the centre said it was a fantastic event that was very much enjoyed by the staff and service users.

"They were absolutely fantastic and all the women were really delighted to see Anthony Kearns there,” said Mary.

He sang some very well known favourites including ‘Boolavogue’ which really went down a treat with everyone present.

The Mobile Music Machine began two years ago and was the brainchild of cello soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, Gerald Peregrine, who was also among those who performed for the centre staff and clientele in Bunclody.

Throughout the pandemic the ensemble performed ‘Covid Care Concerts’ as a live arts project and the musicians involved have visited HSE South East community healthcare facilities for older people, people with disabilities and centres for those affected by mental health issues during the pandemic period.

At each of the venues the group performs in the musicians are joined by special guests and everyone in Bunclody was delighted to see Anthony Kearns in attendance.

Mary said that after the performance the musicians were very accommodating in terms of chatting to residents and posing for photos.

"It was just a really lovely event and was very well received,” she said.