Music, markets and much more at the Gorey Market House Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend

After a two year pause, the Gorey Market House Festival will make its return this weekend and the 2022 event promises to be the best yet.

The festival will run throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend with an eclectic mix of music, arts and events happening throughout the town. The weekend will be filled with free music on the Main Street from artists including Ireland's best Queen tribute act Qween, Zooropa (U2 Tribute), Live Forever (Oasis Tribute), Beatles for Sale (Beatles Tribute), Dave Clark and Matt McManamon (The Dead 60s) to name a few. This year will see the return of Tan and Sober Gentlemen from North Carolina, who entertained the crowd in 2019.

Friday sees the return of Qween, who rocked the town in 2019. On Saturday, July 30, Tan and Sober Gentlemen will get the crowd ready for Zooropa, Ireland’s Ultimate U2 Tribute Band. Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 31, there will be live music on the street to get the crowd in the mood for Beatles For Sale followed by Live Forever.

This year, the festival promises to be action-packed for all the family. There will be various events happening throughout the weekend across the town, including the ever popular Play Day, which will take place in Gorey Town Park on Saturday, July 30 from 12.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The play day will feature fun for the whole family with DJ Liam Sharkey, puppet shows, magicians and face painting. The Annual Busking Competition in association with Making Music will also take place on Saturday with €1000 worth of vouchers up for grabs for budding musicians. On Sunday afternoon, there will be a market on the Main Street with music from Stratus, Matt McManaman, Cian Fitz and Turas followed by The Pucas with Liam Byrne, Beatles For Sale and Live Forever.

“I am excited that the Market House Festival is going ahead this year. This will be my first festival as District Manager in Gorey and I hope that people will enjoy the weekend that we have in store for them. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Festival Committee for all the hard work they have put in,” said District Manager for Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Phillip Knight.

For more information on the festival line-up, visit LoveGorey.ie or Gorey Market House Festival on Facebook.