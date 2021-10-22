Music and magic in the air as Wexford Festival Opera's 2022 programme is announced

Wexford Festival Opera artistic director Rosetta Cucchi is not resting on this year’s laurels. With the 2021 international event still in full swing, she has already announced details of her 2022 programme to run for 17 days from October 21 to November 6 next year.

Built around the theme of Magic & Music, the programme will feature three main stage operas – La Tempesta, Lalla Roukh and Armida – two Opera Beag including The Master based on the book by Colm Toibín and The Spectre Knight by Alfred Cellier and a newly -commissioned opera by the 2022 Artist-in Residence Conor Mitchell.

Also planned are after hours Cabaret des Artistes, an exciting series of pop-up events, the third edition of the Wexford Factory and a production of Cinderelle written by the 16-year old composer Alma Elizabeth Deutscher.

“After a long period where we passed through a terrible reality, we need atouch of magic to believe in. The quote I picked for next year’s festival is Shut your eyes and see, from Ulysses by James Joyce and it is just what each of us should do, close our eyes and free our imagination”, said the artist director

Each of the main stage operas will be performed four times. The opening production of La Tempesta is a co-production with Teatro C Coccia Novaro Italy. Sung in Italian, it was composed by Fromental Halevy with a libretto by Eugene Scribe after Shakespeare’s The Tempest and was first performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre London in June 1850.

Performance dates: O’Reilly Theatre Oct 21, 24, 29 and Nov 3.

Lalla Roukhj was composed by Felician David with a libretto by Michael Carre and Hippolte Lucas. The first performance was at the Oper-Comique on May 12, 1862.

The production will be conducted by David Angus and staged by the Irish director Orpha Pheelan.

Performance dates: O’Reilly Theatre, Oct 22, 25, 30 and Nov 4.

Armida which was first performed at Prague’s National Theatre on March 25, 1904, was composed by Anton Dvorak with a libretto by Jaroslav Vrchlicky.

The co-production with Pilsen Theatre (Czech Republic)will be conducted by Norbert Baxa and directed by Dmitry Bertman.

Performance dates: O’Reilly Theatre, Oct 23, 28 and Nov 2, 5.

Cinderella (2015), composed Alma Elizabeth Deutscher will be performed by members of the Wexford Festival Ensemble. Alma Elizabeth wrote her first full-length opera at the age of 10. At 12, she premiered her first piano concerto and made her debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 . The stage director will be Davide Gasparro.

Performance dates: O’Reilly Theatre, Oct 26, 29, 31 and Nov 5

Wexford Festival Opera is delighted to announce a new opera commission from the 2022 Artist-in-Residence Conor Mitchell, with more details expected in the coming months.

Audiences can also look forward to exciting daytime Pocket Opera or Opera Beag including The Master (2016) composed by Alberto Caruso and based on the novel by the same name by acclaimed Enniscorthy-born writer Colm Toibín who also wrote the libretto. It will be performed in the Jerome Hynes Theatre and the stage director will be Sinéad O’ Neill.

The Spectre Knight (1878) , a farce composed by Alfred Cellier, with a libretto by James Albery, was first performed at the Opéra-Comique, London in February 1878.

It will be performed at Wexford Arts Centre with stage director Laysyan Safargulova.

A Gala with Orchestra will feature the celebrated Mezzo Soprano Daniela Barcellona, conducted by Alessandro Vitiello and performed by the Wexford Festival Orchestra in the O’Reilly Theatre on October 27. while the ever popular Gala Concert will take place in the O’Reilly Theatre on November 1.

The Lunchtime Recitals will return to their traditional home of St. Iberius Church next year. The Festival will come to a rousing conclusion with a final concert on November 6, performed at the piano and conducted by the acclaimed Barry Douglas and the Wexford Festival Orchestra.

The Tom Walsh lecture, on Shakespeare’s Rough Magic will be delivered by Patrick Spottywoode, Director of Education at the Shakespeare Globe in London and former chairman of each of the US Shakespeare Associations, in the Jerome Hynes Theatre on October 27.

WFO 2022 will also introduce an after hours Theatre Cafe called cabaret Des Artistes while pop-up music, drama, singing and dance events will be performed in non-traditional settings in various locations around Wexford town.

Edition 111 of the Wexford Factory will see a new group of artists starting the two-year professional development academy, which enables young singers to develop and learn from some of the best artists and coaches in the world.

The Festival has a long history of being a springboard for young singers at the beginning of their careers, helping them move onto the international stage. The Wexford Factory, which is open to young Irish or Irish-based singers, is building on that tradition, mentoring young singers through master classes led by internationally recognised artists and professionals.

Wexford Festival Opera would like to thank The Arts Council, Wexford County

Council, Fáilte Ireland/Ireland’s Ancient East and the Festival’s Friends, sponsors and donors for their continued support.