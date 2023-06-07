Motoring Extra: Toyota launch sleek new Prius

Toyota Ireland is launching the 5th generation of the revolutionary hybrid icon, the Prius. Guaranteed to make heads turn, the new eye-catching Prius is available exclusively as a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and is priced from just €45,900.

First launched in 1997, the world’s most popular hybrid electric vehicle, the Prius, quickly became renowned as a sustainability game-changer, and to date has sold more than 5 million units.

From a design perspective the new PHEV is a world away from the original Prius hybrid. With a sleek hammerhead design, it flaunts transformative features and embraces a stylistic evolution. With modern detailing down to an elegantly sloped rear, this new-look fifth-generation Prius stuns from any angle.

Toyota is committed to carbon neutrality, and the Hybrid technology originally pioneered by the Prius continues to drive the transition towards zero emissions.

This new fifth-generation edition will be available in Ireland exclusively as a PHEV and is capable of doing 71km in zero emissions mode after a single charge. The new Prius embodies the continued progression of hybrid technology, giving further choice to those who are seeking to start their electrification journey. For the majority of drivers, the Prius PHEV runs like an EV on their daily journeys, before reverting to an efficient hybrid model when the battery power is depleted.

Toyota Ireland customers can now choose from a wide range of Hybrid Electrics (HEVs) which spend, on average, more than 50% of the time in zero emissions mode, PHEVs (RAV4 and new Prius) and the new BEV, the bZ4X.

Zoë Bradley, Head of Marketing Communications and Corporate Affairs in Toyota Ireland said the new Prius Plug-in Hybrid ‘comes with a stunning design we know our Irish customers will love, along with an impressive 12.3” Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system, 19” alloys, a new 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery and heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats. We expect the Prius Plug-in Hybrid to be very popular and encourage customers to get in touch with their dealer to find out more about this next generation model.’

As a path-finder for new technologies, the Prius has always inspired the future of other models and the new generation continues that pioneering spirit. It introduces Toyota’s new generation Plug-in Hybrid system, an all-round evolution with enhanced output via an increased high-capacity battery.

A more powerful motor generator and two-litre engine engage the driver’s senses with a combined 223 DIN hp (164kW) for strong and responsive acceleration. Meanwhile, a revised body is aerodynamically streamlined to optimise air flow and achieve excellent fuel efficiency, handling and stability.

The distinctive styling for which Prius has become famous is taken to a new, more dynamic level by a coupe-like silhouette, inspiring a strong emotional response. It is built on the second-generation GA-C platform of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which reduces weight and increases rigidity.

A spacious cabin combines driving fun and excitement, utilising Prius’ new ‘Island Architecture’ framework for a clean and spacious interior. The seating position is lower, creating a sportier feel, while displays and controls are positioned for optimum usability.

A new generation hybrid system achieves an all-round evolution of the driving experience on the plug-in Prius, providing more power and greater efficiency. The TNGA 2.0l engine produces 148 DIN hp (111kW) and combines with a new 160 DIN hp (120kW) transaxle front motor for a total system output of 223 DIN hp (164kW), the increased power ensuring strong acceleration.

Second gen’ Skoda Kodiaq on the way

The second-generation of Skoda’s trail-blazing Kodiaq is already in the starting blocks, with the first pilot production vehicles being produced.

Skoda will present the new model this autumn, with series production commencing next year. The new Kodiaq will be available with modern and efficient petrol and diesel engines, as a plug-in hybrid and - for the first time - a mild hybrid.

In terms of safety, technology and versatility, the car manufacturer is taking its largest SUV to a new level. The new Kodiaq will have all the prerequisites to build on its predecessor’s success story. Since its global premiere on September 1 2016, Skoda has produced over 800,000 Kodiaqs at its plants in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and – until early 2022 - also in Russia.

Optionally available as a seven-seater and offering a spacious interior, the Kodiaq introduced Škoda’s fascinating crystalline design language to the segment. The large SUV has impressed both customers and journalists from international trade magazines - more than 40 international awards testify to its outstanding qualities and extraordinary popularity across global markets.