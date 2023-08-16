Motoring Extra: new Renault Arkana E-Tech part of bold ‘Nouvelle Vague’

The new Renault Arkana E-Tech full hybrid brings even more flair and sophistication to the award-winning SUV coupé, combining the original’s distinguished looks with Renault’s bold new ‘Nouvelle Vague’ visual identity.

The new Arkana full hybrid starts off in electric mode and can run on pure electric power for up to 80 per cent of the time in cities, which cuts consumption by up to 40 per cent compared to a standard petrol engine.

Available to order from September the latest generation model debuts with the introduction of the top-of-the range Esprit Alpine version.

This premium trim level joins Evolution and Techno trims in a new simplified line-up, with all versions benefitting from an enhanced standard specification.

The significant revisions strengthen the appeal of the Renault Arkana.

Designed as a hybrid from the ground up, the distinctive model was first unveiled in Europe in October 2020 and perfectly illustrates the success of the ‘Renaulution’ strategy.

Over 163,000 have been sold and it plays a pivotal role in the brand’s plan to reconquer the C-segment alongside the all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric and the all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid.

Combining striking looks with generous interior space, the new Renault Arkana E-Tech full hybrid is instantly recognisable from the Nouvel’R logo positioned in the centre of the smooth Deep Gloss Black band linking the headlights. Depending on the trim, the details of the logo’s diamonds are Black, Satin Chrome or Dark Chrome.

Other exterior enhancements include a new aerodynamic blade on the front bumper of the top two trim levels, finished in body colour on the Techno and Satin Grey on the Esprit Alpine, plus very slightly smoked crystal-like light lenses.

The logo at the centre of the tailgate is Dark Chrome, matching the front logo as well as the lettering and tailpipes.

Finally, the chrome on features such as the grille and window surrounds is now Black, Satin Black or Deep Glossy Black depending on the version.

Sporty and chic, the Esprit Alpine also features new 19-inch alloy wheels,

Shale Grey and Deep Glossy Black badging on the wing and an aero-enhancing fin on the tailgate. Inside, the seats are a mixture of Eco TEP (made from 10 per cent bio-sourced materials) and imitation suede.

The seats now come with blue horizontal overstitching and the Alpine logo on the back, while the seat belts feature two blue stripes.

The inside of the doors and the steering wheel have red, white and blue stitching and the cladding on the dashboard area facing the front passenger is slate-like for an elegant, low-key effect.

Standard equipment has been enhanced across the rest of the range, too..

The Evolution now includes navigation as standard in the EASYLINK infotainment system, which also has Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® compatibility. The 7-inch screen now displays information across a larger area.

As well as the aerodynamic blade matching the body, Techno has the same wheels as the previous R.S. Line and E-Tech Engineered versions. The logo and lettering at the rear are Satin Chrome.

All versions are powered by the smooth and powerful E-Tech full hybrid 145hp powertrain. It interlinks two electric motors (a 36 kW main motor and an 18 kW High-Voltage Starter Generator) with a four-cylinder 1.6-litre 69 kW (94hp) petrol engine, a smart multi-mode clutch-less gearbox and a 1.2 kWh battery.

The highly efficient drivetrain also results in CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km (found on the Evolution trim.

BYD hits five million milestone

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, rolled off its five millionth new energy vehicle (NEV), a DENZA N7, on August 9, making it the first car maker in the world to achieve this milestone.

BYD, which recently entered the Irish market, spent 13 years for the first million new energy vehicles, another 18 months to reach three million, and now, just nine more months to hit the five million mark. In 2022, the Chinese marque’s new energy vehicles saw remarkable growth, with total sales surpassing 1.86 million.

The momentum continued in 2023, as the company reached an impressive cumulative sales volume of 1.5 million units from January to July, including a notable 92,469 units sold overseas which exceeded the total overseas sales for the entire year of 2022.

As of July 2023, BYD’s global new energy vehicle sales have soared beyond 4.8 million units cumulatively, another testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

BYD’s new energy vehicles have now made a mark in over 54 countries, with the BYD ATTO 3, one of its standout models in several key markets.