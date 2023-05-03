Motoring Extra: BYD offering a lot in ATT0 3 SUV

The eye-catchingly elegant BYD ATTO 3 is expressive from every angle.

Newly-launched in Ireland, Chinese car maker BYD is offering a lot in their new ATT0 3 SUV.

The range is packed with high-tech, is very competitively priced and offers real value for money, substantially undercutting more established competition.

In case you were wondering BYD stands for Build Your Dreams.

It will be interesting to see what sort of market penetration, this new kid on the block achieves and whether its pricing, style, function and cool design lure people away from better-known marques.

Available initially through dealerships in Dublin and Cork – with additional dealerships to be announced shortly – the BYD ATTO 3 consists of three model variants, ‘Comfort’ and ‘Design’ trim levels followed by an ‘Active’ model variant – all part of the Phase One scheduling of BYD’s launch into the Irish market.

Designed by renowned German auto designer, Wolfgang Egger, the eye-catchingly elegant BYD ATTO 3 is styled with European customers in mind. With its distinctive sloping silhouette, it is expressive from every angle.

Equipped with exceptionally high levels of standard equipment, including a Panoramic Sunroof, BYD’s attention to detail can be seen throughout, extending to its unique interior to give the ATTO 3 an added dimension of youthful flair and personality.

Taking account of its high level of standard specification, its many innovative features, and its extensive range of high-tech elements, the ATTO 3 is introduced at what its distributor says is ‘an appealingly competitive price level’ beginning from €37,128 with the top of the range Design coming in at €38,964.

With more than 28 years’ experience in battery research and development, BYD is globally renowned for its pioneering technology and world-leading innovations in eMobility solutions.

Developed for safety, efficiency and performance, the BYD ATTO 3 is the first SUV to be built on BYD’s ultra-intelligent, next-generation e-Platform 3.0 for the ultimate in safety, system efficiency, integrated vehicle intelligence, and performance.

Creating larger cabin space, BYD’s new generation e-Platform 3.0 is at the forefront of EV innovation – reflected in the world’s first mass-produced highly integrated 8-in-1 electric powertrain connecting all electric control units and management systems.

BYD ATTO 3 has a reassuring (WLTP combined) electric range of 420km, with energy consumption as low as 6.40km/kWh (WLTP), and 16.3kWh/100km or less.

The ATTO 3 has a comprehensive suite of standard safety and driver assistance equipment. In Euro NCAP Safety Tests, it secured a Five-Star Rating, achieving a score 91% for adult occupant protection and 89% for child occupant protection.

Safety features in all BYD models include: Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Lane Keep Assistance, Lane Change Assist, and Emergency Lane Keep. Further driver aids include Blind Spot Detection System, Electronic Stability Program, Electronic Brake Distribution, Electric Parking Brake, Antilock Braking System, Automatic Vehicle Hold, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, and Intelligent Speed Limit Control.

High performance is also achieved when it comes to recharging. With a 150KW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from (SOC) 30% to 80% in just 29 minutes.

Volkswagen ID.3 gets an upgrade

The multi-award-winning Volkswagen ID.3 has been upgraded with a fresh design, higher-quality materials and the latest-generation assist systems.

The new-look Volkswagen ID.3 was unveiled to the world in March, boasting a host of improvements and enhancements. The brand’s best-selling electric model now has a sharper exterior design and a more sumptuous interior, featuring more intuitive day-to-day usability features and state-of-the-art technology.

The range of exterior colours has been extended to include Dark Olivine Green, and the use of animal-free materials underline Volkswagen’s sustainability strategy for its all-electric ID. family.

In terms of styling enhancements, the new ID.3 has a fresh new look, especially at the front, which features crisp lines, enlarged air intakes and a longer-looking bonnet through the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen.

Two battery sizes and trims are available: the 58 kWh Pro and the 77 kWh Pro S. The ID.3 Pro S can be charged from five to 80 per cent within 30 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 170 kW, while the ID.3 Pro needs 35 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 120 kW.