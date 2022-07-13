Most adults are deficient in Magnesium

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals our body needs. Up to 70% of all adults may be Magnesium deficient. Teenagers and young children can be deficient too. Tiredness and fatigue, muscles aches, pains, spasms, and PMT are common signs of deficiency.

Magnesium is important for your nervous system. It can help you feel relaxed and calm especially when wired, tired, tense, or stressed. If you have trouble sleeping it can help you get a better night’s sleep. People who suffer with headaches and migraine can benefit from supplementing with Magnesium. It’s required for healthy muscles and is commonly used to ease muscle cramps, spams, restless legs, and period pain. Magnesium is also essential for bone and teeth health.

If you’re active, Magnesium can help support healthy recovery after training. Craig, in our Kilkenny store uses Magnesium in all its forms, tablets, powder, and Magnesium oil spray after exercise and after physio sessions and would never be without it. One of his favourite products is BetterYou Magnesium Spray Oil. It soaks straight into the skin when massaged helping to ease tight muscles and promote a sense of relaxation. Craig says there’s nothing like a bath in Magnesium salts, or a foot bath if you don’t have the time afterwards.

Children can be deficient too. If they’re restless, can’t settle, or have difficulty getting to sleep Magnesium may help. BetterYou Magnesium Sleep Kids’ Body Spray is a brilliant product to support a restful night’s sleep for little ones. It contains Magnesium, lavender, and chamomile and creates a soothing and calming effect on the body. When used as part of your child’s bedtime routine it can help your child fall into a deeper sleep so that they wake up more refreshed. It’s suitable for age one and above. You simply spray five to ten sprays onto the skin where it’s absorbed immediately.

Dietary sources of Magnesium include: cabbage, broccoli, kale, spinach, and brussel sprouts. You’ll find it in legumes, chia seeds, flax seeds, nuts, and whole grains so good quality brown bread. Coconut water contains a good level of Magnesium too. And you’ll be pleased to know that even good quality dark chocolate also contains some Magnesium.

Let us know if you have any questions about Magnesium and its health benefits. Shop online@naturalhealthstore.ie