Monageer run is a fantastic success

Joanna, Tommy and Mary Breen at the Stephen O'Leary Memorial 5Km Run/Walk in Monageer.

Dawn Dunbar, Louise Kehoe, Ellie Mai Kehoe, Seanie Gibbons, Elisa Leacy and Breda Breen at the Stephen O'Leary Memorial 5Km Run/Walk in Monageer.

The crowd gather to raise funds at the Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5Km Run/Walk in Monageer.

Lisa, Aidan and Cathal Jordan at the Stephen O'Leary Memorial 5Km Run/Walk in Monageer.

From left: Des Killeen with Alisha and Michelle Grant, Tom and Kay Herlihy and Edel Kehoe at the Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5Km Run/Walk in Monageer.

The organising committee of the Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5Km Run/Walk in Monageer.

THE organisers of a memorial fun run and walk in Monageer have expressed delight at the success of the event which was held in honour of a man who was held in very high regard within the local community.

The 5km event took place in memory of Stephen O'Leary who passed away suddenly in April, last year.

Stephen was a very highly respected and valued member of the communities in Monageer and Ferns.

Commenting to the Enniscorthy Guardian about the event a spokesperson for the organising committee said Stephen loved running and having a cup of tea and a chat afterwards

“He participated in many runs and marathons alongside his many friends,” said the spokesperson.

Such was the regard in which Stephen was held that his friends, ‘The Elite Runners’, decided to hold the memorial run and walk.

They were helped by Monageer’s First Responders, as Stephen was a founder member of the organisation.

Stephen was also a valued member of Fianna Fáíl and in acknowledgement of that the run was started by Minister James Browne.

“We know Stephen is looking down on us with a smile on his face,” said the spokesperson.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors, Monageer GAA for their help, and everyone for turning up in such large numbers to make the day a huge success,” she added. Such was the success of the day that a total of €6,755 was raised on the day, which was presented to Monageer First Responders.