Monageer couple Terence and Marie McMahon celebrate 40 years of marriage

Terence and Marie McMahon, Ballymotey House, Monageer at their 40th. Wedding Anniversary in The Alamo Restraunt, Riverside Park Hotel.

Terence and Marie McMahon, Ballymotey House, Monageer pictured with their family at their 40th. Wedding Anniversary in The Alamo Restraunt, Riverside Park Hotel.

Terence and Marie McMahon, Ballymotey House, Monageer with their bestman Pat McMahon and bridesmaid Carmel Matthews at their 40th. Wedding Anniversary in The Alamo Restraunt, Riverside Park Hotel.

Terence and Marie McMahon, Ballymotey House, Monageer with their son Patrick and daughter Mairead at their 40th. Wedding Anniversary in The Alamo Restraunt, Riverside Park Hotel.

Terence and Marie McMahon celebrated 40 years of marriage with a special night to mark the occasion.

Having enjoyed dinner in The Alamo Restaurant the happy couple and their family and friends went on to a pub in Scarawalsh before the night came to an end in the not so small hours back at the family home in Ballymotey House, Monageer.

Terence’s sister Geraldine was one of those who travelled to Wexford for the occasion and she reflected on what was a “great night”.

"We came down from Naas ourselves, there was people there from Kilcock and Newbridge. Terence and Marie are still together after 40 years, that’s not bad going, not many can say that,” Geraldine said.

Revealing that the celebrations only wound down at five the next morning, Geraldine said they had to take care of one final piece of business before heading back.

“Terence is from Kerry, so we had to watch the match against Dublin the following day before we all went home.”

